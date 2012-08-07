FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper slips, but underpinned by hopes for euro zone fix
August 7, 2012 / 1:55 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper slips, but underpinned by hopes for euro zone fix

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - London copper edged down on
Tuesday after two sessions of gains, with prices underpinned by
hopes the euro zone would adopt fresh measures to shore up its
faltering economy, while traders looked ahead to a slew of data
from top metals consumer China this week.
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had slipped 0.60 percent to $7,450 per tonne by 0111 GMT,
reversing small gains seen the previous session. Prices have
shed 15 percent from the year's peak in February and are now
down almost 2 percent for the year.
    * The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was little changed up 0.90 percent at 
54,510 yuan ($8,600) per tonne.
    * In a rare move, New York's top bank regulator threatened
to strip the state banking license of Standard Chartered Plc
 , saying it was a "rogue institution" that hid
$250 billion in transactions tied to Iran, in violation of U.S.
law. 
    * Antamina, one of the world's biggest copper-zinc mines, is
facing community opposition and government inquiries after its
pipeline burst nearly two weeks ago exposing more than 200
people to a mineral slurry. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors maintained
hope that Europe would take further action to tackle its debt
crisis and the United States and China would adopt stimulus
measures to boost growth. 
    * The Nikkei share average steadied in early trade on
Tuesday after the previous session's sharp rally and ahead of
this week's Bank of Japan policy meeting and a slew of economic
data from China, Japan's largest export market. 
    * The euro and commodity currencies held near multi-week
highs on Tuesday, though a lack of fresh news out of the euro
zone and a dearth of major economic data led to a draining of
momentum from the market. 
   * Oil prices rose for a second straight session on Monday,
closing at the highest level in 11 weeks, as U.S stock markets
rallied to a three-month high and as traders eyed ongoing
turmoil in the Middle East. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0430 Australia RBA cash rate 
    0800 Italy Industrial output 
    0900 Italy Q2 preliminary GDP 
    1000 Germany Industrial orders for June  
    1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores 
    1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 
    2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks 
    1830 Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke hosts town hall 
    meeting in Washington

    PRICES
                                                                   
  Base metals prices at 0112 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7450.00    -45.00     -0.60     -1.97
  SHFE CU FUT NOV2    54510        50     +0.09     -1.54
  HG COPPER SEP2     337.20     -1.70     -0.50     -1.86
  LME Alum          1871.25     -6.75     -0.36     -7.36
  SHFE AL FUT NOV2    15355        30     +0.20     -3.09
  LME Zinc          1839.75     -9.25     -0.50     -0.28
  SHFE ZN FUT NOV2    14635       -10     -0.07     -1.08
  LME Nickel       15651.00   -154.00     -0.97    -16.35
  LME Lead          1886.00     -5.00     -0.26     -7.32
  SHFE PB FUT          0.00 -14990.00   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          17825.00      0.00     +0.00     -7.16
  LME/Shanghai arb^     896
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 ($1 = 6.3742 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
