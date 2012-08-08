FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-LME copper slips from 1-week top; euro zone hopes aid
August 8, 2012 / 1:55 AM / in 5 years

METALS-LME copper slips from 1-week top; euro zone hopes aid

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - London copper fell on Wednesday
after a three-day rally that pushed prices to a one-week top in
the previous session, although hopes of more action from Europe
to sort out its debt crisis continued to buttress the outlook
for metal demand.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
slipped 0.5 percent to $7,543.75 a tonne by 0106 GMT, reversing
gains from the previous session when it hit a one-week high and
closed at $7,580 a tonne, its loftiest finish since July 19.
    * The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.7 percent to 55,060 yuan a
tonne.    
    * A New York bank regulator's broadside against Standard
Chartered Plc over transactions tied to Iran left
investors and the bank questioning the action, which on Tuesday
wiped $17 billion off the bank's value. 
    * China has approved three local government investment
vehicles to issue asset-backed securities (ABS), in the latest
move to bolster infrastructure investment and support growth in
the face of a slowing economy. 
    * The appetite for riskier assets has been boosted over the
past few days on hopes policymakers will soon decisively address
the euro zone fiscal crisis and declining global growth. 
    * Market participants expect the European Central Bank to
start buying bonds to help contain surging borrowing costs for
Spain. On the other side of the Atlantic, Boston Fed Bank
President Eric Rosengren said the central bank should launch
another bond buying programme of whatever size and duration is
necessary to get the economy back on its feet.  
 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares rose to a 3-month high and the yen started
trading on the backfoot on Wednesday, as investors continued to
favour riskier assets on persistent hopes the ECB and Federal
Reserve will add more stimulus soon.  
    * U.S. crude edged down on Wednesday after rising to a
12-week top in the previous session, although supply worries and
hopes of more stimulus measures from central banks on both sides
of the Atlantic helped keep prices above $93 a barrel. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0600 Germany Trade data for June 
    1000 Germany Industrial output 
    1230 U.S. Q2 productivity, unit labor costs 
    1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report 
     
   PRICES    
                                                              
  Base metals prices at 0106 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7543.75    -36.25     -0.48     -0.74
  SHFE CU FUT NOV2    55060       360     +0.66     -0.54
  HG COPPER SEP2     342.10     -1.95     -0.57     -0.44
  LME Alum          1897.00    -12.50     -0.65     -6.09
  SHFE AL FUT NOV2    15400        70     +0.46     -2.81
  LME Zinc          1858.50    -14.50     -0.77      0.73
  SHFE ZN FUT NOV2    14730        90     +0.61     -0.44
  LME Nickel       15750.00      0.00     +0.00    -15.82
  LME Lead          1896.00    -13.00     -0.68     -6.83
  SHFE PB FUT          0.00 -14955.00   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          18270.00      0.00     +0.00     -4.84
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1020
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
