METALS-LME copper slips from 1-week top; euro zone hopes aid

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - London copper fell on Wednesday after a three-day rally that pushed prices to a one-week top in the previous session, although hopes of more action from Europe to sort out its debt crisis continued to buttress the outlook for metal demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.5 percent to $7,543.75 a tonne by 0106 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session when it hit a one-week high and closed at $7,580 a tonne, its loftiest finish since July 19. * The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.7 percent to 55,060 yuan a tonne. * A New York bank regulator's broadside against Standard Chartered Plc over transactions tied to Iran left investors and the bank questioning the action, which on Tuesday wiped $17 billion off the bank's value. * China has approved three local government investment vehicles to issue asset-backed securities (ABS), in the latest move to bolster infrastructure investment and support growth in the face of a slowing economy. * The appetite for riskier assets has been boosted over the past few days on hopes policymakers will soon decisively address the euro zone fiscal crisis and declining global growth. * Market participants expect the European Central Bank to start buying bonds to help contain surging borrowing costs for Spain. On the other side of the Atlantic, Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren said the central bank should launch another bond buying programme of whatever size and duration is necessary to get the economy back on its feet. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares rose to a 3-month high and the yen started trading on the backfoot on Wednesday, as investors continued to favour riskier assets on persistent hopes the ECB and Federal Reserve will add more stimulus soon. * U.S. crude edged down on Wednesday after rising to a 12-week top in the previous session, although supply worries and hopes of more stimulus measures from central banks on both sides of the Atlantic helped keep prices above $93 a barrel. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Trade data for June 1000 Germany Industrial output 1230 U.S. Q2 productivity, unit labor costs 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report PRICES Base metals prices at 0106 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7543.75 -36.25 -0.48 -0.74 SHFE CU FUT NOV2 55060 360 +0.66 -0.54 HG COPPER SEP2 342.10 -1.95 -0.57 -0.44 LME Alum 1897.00 -12.50 -0.65 -6.09 SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15400 70 +0.46 -2.81 LME Zinc 1858.50 -14.50 -0.77 0.73 SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14730 90 +0.61 -0.44 LME Nickel 15750.00 0.00 +0.00 -15.82 LME Lead 1896.00 -13.00 -0.68 -6.83 SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -14955.00 -100.00 -100.00 LME Tin 18270.00 0.00 +0.00 -4.84 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1020 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)