FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper ends down with weak euro; China data eyed
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 8, 2012 / 10:20 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper ends down with weak euro; China data eyed

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Euro falls vs dollar on weak German data
    * BOE cuts growth forecast, France eyes recession
    * Markets hope for ECB action to help Spain, Italy
    * Coming up: China inflation, industrial output data Thurs.

    By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Copper retreated on Wednesday from a
one-week high hit in the previous session as risk sentiment soured amid further
signs of worsening economic conditions in Europe.
    Copper prices fell for the first time in four days, largely tracking losses
in the euro versus the dollar, after a drop in German imports and industrial
production only added to the worrisome growth prospects in the region and
spurred more caution in the market ahead of trade data from top metals consumer
China on Thursday. 
    The Bank of England cut its forecast for medium-term economic growth in
Britain and a new central bank forecast put France in recession in the third
quarter. 
    "It's hard to look at copper and see a major advance over the near-term
given the economic scenario," said B ill O'Neill, partner of LOGIC Advisors in
Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.
    COMEX copper for September delivery fell 1.90 cents to settle at
$3.4215 per lb, after dealing in a range between $3.4030 and $3.4330. On
Tuesday, it rallied to a one-week high at $3.4490.
    COMEX volumes neared 56,500 lots in late New York trade, more than a quarter
above the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
    London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper closed down $30 at
$7,550 a tonne, also fading away from a one-week high hit on Tuesday at
$7,612.75.
    Investor focus will now shift to Chinese inflation and industrial production
figures due on Thursday and Chinese trade data Friday for an indication of the
pace of growth in a country that accounts for around 40 percent of global copper
demand. 
    "China's macro data tomorrow and the trade data on Friday are fairly
important for direction as it's a confused picture for copper," said Standard
Chartered analyst Daniel Smith. 
    "Demand is not that bad: in our view it's growing at about 5 percent, and
China's imports have been surprising on the upside so it'll be interesting to
see how long that carries on. Sentiment on the ground is pretty downbeat though.
Obviously the global manufacturing PMI is still turning lower. That's one of the
reasons why copper has struggled."
    Reflecting a lack of conviction about copper's short-term price direction,
the open interest in the LME copper contract remained near recent five year
lows, despite a slight uptick. 
 
    MONETARY EASING HOPES
    Improving risk appetite helped lift copper prices earlier this week, with
market participants hoping that the European Central Bank will start buying
bonds to help contain surging borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.  
    "The sense from the recent ECB meeting is that maybe things will not get
significantly worse and that the ECB may start to act as a lender of last
resort," said Robin Bhar, analyst at Societe Generale. 
    "That perhaps has put a floor under metals prices and, barring any further
negative news, one could argue most of the bearish news flow should be in the
price."   
    Further hopes for easing were raised on the other side of the Atlantic, when
Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren said the central bank should launch
another bond buying programme of whatever size and duration is necessary to get
the economy back on its feet. 
    "I think the market is trying to bottom out here. We are in a kind of
wait-and-see mode as far as what the central banks are doing," L OGIC Advisors' 
O' Neill S aid.
    "Even though copper demand and global economic activity still does not look
that great, there's been enough to hold prices up."
    Copper rose 3.5 percent over the last three days, its biggest three-day
rally in more than a month, but is still down almost 2 percent so far this
quarter.    
    In other metals, tin shed $70 to end at $18,200 a tonne, erasing a
part of Tuesday's rally linked to news that  Indonesia's PT Timah 
stopped selling tin on the spot market because of low market prices.
    Indicating a tightening market, the premium for cash tin over three
months moved from a $16 discount to a $13 premium in Tuesday's trade.
    
 Metal Prices at 1744 GMT
                                                                  
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2011   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       341.60       -2.45     -0.71     343.60     -0.58
  LME Alum      1914.00        4.50     +0.24    2020.00     -5.25
  LME Cu        7550.00      -30.00     -0.40    7600.00     -0.66
  LME Lead      1910.00        1.00     +0.05    2035.00     -6.14
  LME Nickel   15740.00      -10.00     -0.06   18710.00    -15.87
  LME Tin      18200.00      -70.00     -0.38   19200.00     -5.21
  LME Zinc      1869.00       -4.00     -0.21    1845.00      1.30
  SHFE Alu     15425.00       55.00     +0.36   15845.00     -2.65
  SHFE Cu*     54850.00      -10.00     -0.02   55360.00     -0.92
  SHFE Zin     14675.00       65.00     +0.44   14795.00     -0.81
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.