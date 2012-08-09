METALS-London copper ends down; China data boosts stimulus hopes

* China July industrial output growth at three-year low * China CPI at 30-month low, offers room for more easing * U.S. job, trade data beat expectations * Coming up: Chinese import data for July on Friday By Chris Kelly and Susan Thomas NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - London copper eased on Thursday, while U.S. prices inched higher after subdued Chinese manufacturing and inflation data backed market expectations for further stimulus in the world's largest metals consumer. Copper prices in both markets were little changed after data showed China's annual consumer inflation hit a 30-month low last month and industrial output grew at it slowest pace in three years -- figures poor enough to trigger more policy moves by Beijing, analysts said. "It's a story of data. The lower-than-expected inflation figures in China give authorities a little bit more room on interest rates," said Steve Hardcastle, head of metals trading at Sucden Financial. Encouraging U.S. data later in the day offered some additional support to the market: The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits declined last week, while the trade deficit in June was the smallest in 18 months. "The U.S. jobs and trade data figures are supportive of stabilization if not improvement in the growth pattern in the States, so the general market sentiment is a little bit better," Hardcastle said. Looking ahead, investors will shift their attention to Chinese trade data on Friday, expected to show imports of copper fell for a second-straight month in July. COMEX copper for September delivery rose 0.35 cent to settle at $3.4250 per lb, after dealing between $3.4035 and $3.4430. COMEX volumes remained relatively healthy Thursday with a little more than 58,000 lots traded in late business -- a third above the 30-day norm, according to Reuters data. At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper eased $16 to close at $7,534 a tonne. Despite copper's poorer demand fundamentals from the global economic slowdown, some market participants still saw value in prices where they stood today. "Copper has dramatically underperformed most other commodities ... like oil over the past four to six weeks by about 15 to 20 percent, so I think copper's weakness is reflected in current prices," said Ni c Johnson, who helps manage about $30 billion in commodities at Pacific Investment Management Co in Newport Beach, California. "If you look at it versus other commodities, it's arguably cheap versus a lot of other commodities." U.S. equities hovered near four-year highs and European shares rose toward their year peak despite evidence of weakening activity across the region, as investors drew strength from robust U.S. data and the implications of the Chinese data. INDONESIA TIN SALES Refined tin shipments from Indonesia, the world's top exporter, fell 14 percent in July from the previous month, a trade ministry official said on Thursday, as windy weather and falling global prices limited supplies. LME tin prices have fallen from record highs above $33,000 a tonne last year, with demand and the outlook hit by the global economic slowdown. This week, Indonesia's PT Timah said it had stopped selling tin on the spot market because of the low prices, cutting shipments this month. Indonesian smelters have a track record of disrupting supplies to boost prices, and analysts are skeptical that the new export curbs will support prices due to the overall weak economic and investor sentiment. "In our opinion, it is doubtful whether this will help to stabilize the tin price," Commerzbank said in a research note. "After all, a self-imposed export ban in the fourth quarter of last year was undermined by a number of producers, and was ultimately lifted again without having had the desired effect." Tin closed down 1.7 percent at $17,900 per tonne. Aluminum shed $15 to end at $1,900 a tonne. "The light metal is holding above its 30-day moving average for the moment, but is faltering with the strength of the dollar," RBC said in a research note. "We would expect to see support at $1,900 and resistance at $1,950 and $2,000." Aluminum's 30-day moving average is currently $1,901, according to Reuters data. Metal Prices at 1808 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 342.25 0.10 +0.03 343.60 -0.39 LME Alum 1900.00 -15.00 -0.78 2020.00 -5.94 LME Cu 7533.00 -17.00 -0.23 7600.00 -0.88 LME Lead 1921.00 10.00 +0.52 2035.00 -5.60 LME Nickel 15475.00 -265.00 -1.68 18710.00 -17.29 LME Tin 17900.00 -300.00 -1.65 19200.00 -6.77 LME Zinc 1860.00 -9.50 -0.51 1845.00 0.81 SHFE Alu 15490.00 65.00 +0.42 15845.00 -2.24 SHFE Cu* 55270.00 420.00 +0.77 55360.00 -0.16 SHFE Zin 14755.00 80.00 +0.55 14795.00 -0.27 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07