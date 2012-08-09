FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-London copper ends down; China data boosts stimulus hopes
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 9, 2012 / 4:16 PM / in 5 years

METALS-London copper ends down; China data boosts stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* China July industrial output growth at three-year low
    * China CPI at 30-month low, offers room for more easing
    * U.S. job, trade data beat expectations
    * Coming up: Chinese import data for July on Friday


    By Chris Kelly and Susan Thomas
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - London copper eased on Thursday, while
U.S. prices inched higher after subdued Chinese manufacturing and inflation data
backed market expectations for further stimulus in the world's largest metals
consumer.
    Copper prices in both markets were little changed after data showed China's
annual consumer inflation hit a 30-month low last month and industrial output
grew at it slowest pace in three years -- figures poor enough to trigger more
policy moves by Beijing, analysts said.  
    "It's a story of data. The lower-than-expected inflation figures in China
give authorities a little bit more room on interest rates," said Steve
Hardcastle, head of metals trading at Sucden Financial.
    Encouraging U.S. data later in the day offered some additional support to
the market: The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits
declined last week, while the trade deficit in June was the smallest in 18
months. 
    "The U.S. jobs and trade data figures are supportive of stabilization if not
improvement in the growth pattern in the States, so the general market sentiment
is a little bit better," Hardcastle said.
    Looking ahead, investors will shift their attention to Chinese trade data on
Friday, expected to show imports of copper fell for a second-straight month in
July. 
    COMEX copper for September delivery rose 0.35 cent to settle at
$3.4250 per lb, after dealing between $3.4035 and $3.4430.
    COMEX volumes remained relatively healthy Thursday with a little more than
58,000 lots traded in late business -- a third above the 30-day norm, according
to Reuters data.
    At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper eased $16 to
close at $7,534 a tonne.
    Despite copper's poorer demand fundamentals from the global economic
slowdown, some market participants still saw value in prices where they stood
today.
    "Copper has dramatically underperformed most other commodities ... like oil
over the past four to six weeks by about 15 to 20 percent, so I think copper's
weakness is reflected in current prices," said Ni c Johnson, who helps manage
about $30 billion in commodities at Pacific Investment Management Co in Newport
Beach, California.
    "If you look at it versus other commodities, it's arguably cheap versus a
lot of other commodities."
    U.S. equities hovered near four-year highs and European shares rose toward
their year peak despite evidence of weakening activity across the region, as
investors drew strength from robust U.S. data and the implications of the
Chinese data. 
    
 
    INDONESIA TIN SALES
    Refined tin shipments from Indonesia, the world's top exporter, fell 14
percent in July from the previous month, a trade ministry official said on
Thursday, as windy weather and falling global prices limited supplies.
 
    LME tin prices have fallen from record highs above $33,000 a tonne last
year, with demand and the outlook hit by the global economic slowdown.
    This week, Indonesia's PT Timah said it had stopped selling tin on
the spot market because of the low prices, cutting shipments this month.
 
    Indonesian smelters have a track record of disrupting supplies to boost
prices, and analysts are skeptical that the new export curbs will support prices
due to the overall weak economic and investor sentiment. 
    "In our opinion, it is doubtful whether this will help to stabilize the tin
price," Commerzbank said in a research note.
    "After all, a self-imposed export ban in the fourth quarter of last year was
undermined by a number of producers, and was ultimately lifted again without
having had the desired effect."
    Tin closed down 1.7 percent at $17,900 per tonne. 
    Aluminum shed $15 to end at $1,900 a tonne.
    "The light metal is holding above its 30-day moving average for the moment,
but is faltering with the strength of the dollar," RBC said in a research note.
"We would expect to see support at $1,900 and resistance at $1,950 and $2,000."
    Aluminum's 30-day moving average is currently $1,901, according to Reuters
data.
    
 Metal Prices at 1808 GMT
                                                                  
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2011   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       342.25        0.10     +0.03     343.60     -0.39
  LME Alum      1900.00      -15.00     -0.78    2020.00     -5.94
  LME Cu        7533.00      -17.00     -0.23    7600.00     -0.88
  LME Lead      1921.00       10.00     +0.52    2035.00     -5.60
  LME Nickel   15475.00     -265.00     -1.68   18710.00    -17.29
  LME Tin      17900.00     -300.00     -1.65   19200.00     -6.77
  LME Zinc      1860.00       -9.50     -0.51    1845.00      0.81
  SHFE Alu     15490.00       65.00     +0.42   15845.00     -2.24
  SHFE Cu*     55270.00      420.00     +0.77   55360.00     -0.16
  SHFE Zin     14755.00       80.00     +0.55   14795.00     -0.27
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.