METALS-Copper slips from one-month peak, BHP results eyed
August 22, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper slips from one-month peak, BHP results eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - London copper on Wednesday
eased from one-month highs hit the session before as jittery
investors turned defensive ahead of results from BHP Billiton
 that are likely to cast fresh light on slowing growth
in top metals consumer China. 
      
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had slipped 0.67 percent to $7,559.25 a tonne by 0108 GMT,
reversing modest gains seen in the previous session when prices
hit their highest since July 20 at $7,632 a tonne.
    Prices have recovered by nearly 5 percent from the year's
low, touched in June, but remain in negative territory for the
year. 
    * The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed 0.47 percent to 55,130 yuan
($8,700) a tonne.
    * Chinese automakers have had their toughest first half
since the global financial crisis and the rest of this year
looks set to be harder still as the world's largest auto market
sputters in a slowing economy. 
    * Top global miner BHP may put three mega projects on hold
on Wednesday when it is expected to report its first annual
profit fall in three years in the face of rising costs and
falling commodity prices. 
    * Glencore's $30 billion bid for miner Xstrata
 is not a "must-do deal" its chief executive said on
Tuesday, the company's strongest suggestion yet that it will not
yield to key shareholder Qatar's demands for an improved offer.
 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares fell after a recent rally but the euro held
near a seven-week high on Wednesday on views the European
Central Bank will act to rein in surging euro zone borrowing
costs. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    1400 GMT U.S. Existing home sales 
    1800 GMT U.S. FOMC July 31-Aug. 1 meeting minutes 
    1430 GMT U.S. EIA petroleum status report 
    
   PRICES    
                                                                         
  Base metals prices at 0108 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7559.25    -50.75     -0.67     -0.54
  SHFE CU FUT DEC2    55130       260     +0.47     -0.42
  HG COPPER SEP2     343.30     -2.00     -0.58     -0.09
  LME Alum          1858.50     -8.50     -0.46     -8.00
  SHFE AL FUT DEC2    15255        25     +0.16     -3.72
  LME Zinc          1813.00      3.00     +0.17     -1.73
  SHFE ZN FUT DEC2    14535        10     +0.07     -1.76
  LME Nickel       15830.00      5.00     +0.03    -15.39
  LME Lead          1913.50     -0.50     -0.03     -5.97
  SHFE PB FUT      14975.00     20.00     +0.13     -2.03
  LME Tin          18950.00      0.00     +0.00     -1.30
  LME/Shanghai arb^     914
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 ($1 = 6.3562 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)

