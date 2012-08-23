FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper near one-month high, stimulus hopes support
August 23, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper near one-month high, stimulus hopes support

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - London copper was holding
steady near a one-month high on Thursday, boosted by a weaker
dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested further economic
stimulus could be on the agenda. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had risen 0.22 percent to $7,621.50 a tonne by 0101 GMT,
extending its climb from the previous session when it hit its
highest since July 20 at $7,648 a tonne. Prices have edged out
of negative territory and are now close to levels at the start
of the year.    
    * The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange advanced 0.31 percent to 55,500 yuan
($8,700) a tonne.
    * The Fed is likely to deliver another round of monetary
stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably,
minutes from the central bank's latest meeting suggested.
 
    * China's big banks are set to report what could possibly be
their last set of bumper profits in coming weeks, as weak
economic expansion, shrinking deposits and a more competitive
interest rate market point to more modest earnings growth in the
future. 
    * Australia's Resources and Energy Minister Martin Ferguson
said on Thursday the resources boom, which had cushioned
Australia against the global financial crisis, was over after
top global miner BHP Billiton halted expansion of a
major project. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares rose and the euro hit a seven-week high on
Thursday on the Fed minutes, while uncertainty continued over
progress in Europe's debt crisis including the European Central
Bank's bold action. 
    * Japan's Nikkei average fell in early trade on Thursday as
exporters came under pressure from a firmer yen against the
dollar. 
        
            
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
0230 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI 
0600 Germany Q2 detailed GDP 
0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI 
0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI 
0758 Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI 
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 
1258 U.S. Markit Mfg flash PMI 
1400 U.S. New home sales
    
   PRICES    
                                                                
  Base metals prices at 0101 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7621.50     16.50     +0.22      0.28
  SHFE CU FUT DEC2    55500       170     +0.31      0.25
  HG COPPER SEP2     346.55      1.10     +0.32      0.86
  LME Alum          1874.25     -0.75     -0.04     -7.22
  SHFE AL FUT DEC2    15295        45     +0.30     -3.47
  LME Zinc          1832.00     -3.00     -0.16     -0.70
  SHFE ZN FUT DEC2    14625        90     +0.62     -1.15
  LME Nickel       16070.00    -10.00     -0.06    -14.11
  LME Lead          1923.75      5.75     +0.30     -5.47
  SHFE PB FUT          0.00 -15000.00   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          19495.00      0.00     +0.00      1.54
  LME/Shanghai arb^     997
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 
($1 = 6.3518 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)

