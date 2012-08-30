METALS-Copper dips ahead of Bernanke speech

* Investors scale back expectations of US policy easing * China's Wen confident of euro zone surviving debt crisis * Signs of pickup in Chinese spot copper demand wane By Marcy Nicholson and Eric Onstad NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Copper dipped on Thursday as traders grew nervous about prospects for monetary easing ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke speech on Friday, though losses were limited by comments from the Chinese premier voicing confidence in the euro zone. Copper flipped from losses during early Asian trading into positive territory after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said he was confident the euro zone could pull out of its debt crisis, adding that China was willing to buy more EU government bonds. Also, an Italian bond auction saw the yield on a new 10-year bond fall to the lowest since March, underscoring confidence that the ECB will reveal details of a beefed-up bond buying programme next week in a bid to combat the debt crisis. But against that, the euro fell versus the dollar, for the second straight day, as investors pared back expectations that Bernanke will deliver firmer hints on more monetary easing on Friday at the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming. A weaker euro makes dollar-priced metals costlier for European investors. A Reuters poll over the last week showed investors and economists have become far more sceptical that the Fed will announce a new round of bond purchases at its September meeting, which investors hope will safeguard the tepid recovery in the world's largest economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $7,570 a tonne, down just $5 from Wednesday's close, but marking the fourth consecutive session of losses. Copper, which is down around 13 percent from a year peak hit in February, has been trapped in a range of $7,300-$7,700 during August in low volumes. Open interest fell again to 220,242 lots, a fresh low since December 2006. "The Italian bond auction went well, that was reassuring (but) looking at the growth story every (key region) seems to be slowing," said INTL FCStone analyst Ed Meir. Looking ahead, he added: "I think China is still going to be very soft. We're going to be in a $7,000-8,000 a tonne trading range between now and the end of the year, we wont break $8,000." U.S. copper futures eased for the fifth straight session, turning down a shade as the greenback climbed. COMEX copper for September delivery inched down 0.20 cent to settle at $3.4405 per lb, turning lower after hitting a session high at $3.4885, barely above the 100-day moving average at $3.4828. The most-active December contract was also barely changed and settled down 0.2 cent at $3.4470 per lb after being unable to sustain gains above its 100-day moving average at $3.4922. Its session high reached $3.4950 per lb. "The market is finding some resistance at that 100-day moving average, there's no question about that," said Sterling Smith, futures specialist for Citigroup in Chicago. "I think we were getting a little bit of speculative buying (earlier) by very brave people, maybe thinking we'd get some sort of QE (quantitative easing) announcement. Trying to do that with copper is just asking to get a blackeye." U.S. data out earlier showed the country is still facing a weak recovery. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits missed market expectations to remain unchanged last week, while U.S. consumer spending in July rose the most in five months. Fuelling further caution among investors was a host of U.S. economic data scheduled for next week, including the Labor Department's payrolls report for August, as well as the policy meeting by the Federal Reserve and the ECB scheduled for the first two weeks of September. "The policy meetings over the next few weeks, starting with Jackson Hole this weekend then ending with the FOMC meeting on September 13th, look set to govern market sentiment and direction. Given the lack of fundamental support, (copper) remains vulnerable to the sort of sell-off seen this time last year, should policy makers disappoint again," said Standard Bank in a note. Traders said Chinese premier Wen's comments on the eurozone helped offset some of the bearishness which pervaded the market after China's top planning agency said the economy was slowly stabilising, dashing hopes for more aggressive stimulus measures by the government. ALUMINIUM, LEAD NEARBY TIGHTNESS Macquarie analyst Duncan Hobbs said after the Jackson Hole meeting, metals markets might return their focus to weak fundamental demand from top metals consumer China. "There had been anticipation that there would be an upturn in the Chinese market in the final months of the year, but now maybe some of that hope is evaporating." Physical demand for copper slackened in China, where the premium for the spot copper price over the prompt September month contract narrowed to 45 yuan on Wednesday, state-backed research firm Minmetal Futures said in a note on Thursday. Premiums were at around 100 yuan last week. The narrowing spread is a sign that the recent spurt of spot purchases by smelters and speculators has failed to prop up the market amid poor demand from copper end-users, traders said. Nearby spreads tightened in aluminium and lead. This was "stoking fears of a potential squeeze scenario on the horizon," Sucden Financial said in its evening note. The September-October aluminium spread tightened to a backwardation of $1.50 compared with a contango of $12.50 about two weeks ago. Three-month aluminium closed down 0.90 percent at $1,876 a tonne. In lead, the September-October spread went into a backwardation of 50 cents versus a contango of $3 a week ago. Three-month lead ended at $1,944 a tonne, down 1.62 percent from Wednesday's close. Zinc closed down 1.19 percent at $1,834 a tonne, nickel down 1.99 percent at $15,975 and tin extended losses after its sharp fall on Wednesday, slipping 0.10 percent to $19,600. Metal Prices at 1838 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 344.75 -0.05 -0.01 343.60 0.33 LME Alum 1877.00 -16.00 -0.85 2020.00 -7.08 LME Cu 7565.00 -10.00 -0.13 7600.00 -0.46 LME Lead 1943.00 -33.00 -1.67 2035.00 -4.52 LME Nickel 15975.00 -325.00 -1.99 18710.00 -14.62 LME Tin 19600.00 -20.00 -0.10 19200.00 2.08 LME Zinc 1833.50 -22.50 -1.21 1845.00 -0.62 SHFE Alu 15415.00 -5.00 -0.03 15845.00 -2.71 SHFE Cu* 55790.00 410.00 +0.74 55360.00 0.78 SHFE Zin 14775.00 30.00 +0.20 14795.00 -0.14 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07