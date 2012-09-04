METALS-Copper edges lower, stimulus hopes limit losses

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - London copper edged lower on Tuesday on signs of flagging growth in top metals consumer China, though prices were supported by enduring hopes the European Central Bank will this week kick off a round of global easing. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading at $7,665.0 a tonne by 0115 GMT, dropping 0.17 percent and reversing gains logged the previous session when it hit a one-week high of $7,700. Prices are reaching the top of a range held since late July, with a break above 7,720, the Aug.23 peak, likely to spark further chart-based buying. * The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.16 percent to 56,090 yuan ($8,800) a tonne. * Moody's Investors Service changed the outlook on its Aaa rating for the European Union to negative, warning it might downgrade the bloc if it decides to cut the ratings on the EU's four biggest budget backers: Germany, France, Britain and the Netherlands. * Purchases of short term sovereign bonds by the ECB would not breach European Union rules, ECB President Mario Draghi told European lawmakers on Monday, according to a recording obtained by Reuters. * Australia's Fortescue Metals Group on Tuesday slashed capital spending by about a quarter and cut its expansion schedule for iron ore production due to a softening market on the back of weak demand in China. * Southern Copper was on Monday shutting its Peruvian smelter Ilo for maintenance work that will last a month, Chief Executive Oscar Gonzales said. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The euro held its ground on Tuesday even after Moody's changed the outlook on its EU rating, with hopes running high the ECB will unveil a plan tackle the region's debt crisis later this week. * Oil rose on Monday, despite Chinese data showing a deepening slowdown in the world's biggest energy consumer, as investors focused on the possibility of more stimulus measures and other moves to try to revive economic growth. * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors saw weak regional and global economic data as raising the prospect for further stimulus from central banks to underpin growth. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 Australia RBA cash rate 0900 Euro zone producer price for July 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI 1400 U.S. Construction spending <USTCNS=ECI PRICES Base metals prices at 0114 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7665.00 -13.00 -0.17 0.86 SHFE CU FUT DEC2 56090 -90 -0.16 1.32 HG COPPER DEC2 348.40 2.70 +0.78 1.40 LME Alum 1921.50 -5.50 -0.29 -4.88 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15435 10 +0.06 -2.59 LME Zinc 1868.00 -7.00 -0.37 1.25 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 14850 10 +0.07 0.37 LME Nickel 16270.00 50.00 +0.31 -13.04 LME Lead 1990.25 -8.75 -0.44 -2.20 SHFE PB FUT 15200.00 0.00 +0.00 -0.56 LME Tin 19750.00 0.00 +0.00 2.86 LME/Shanghai arb^ 689 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3407 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)