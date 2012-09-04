FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper edges lower, stimulus hopes limit losses
#Basic Materials
September 4, 2012 / 1:50 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper edges lower, stimulus hopes limit losses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - London copper edged lower on
Tuesday on signs of flagging growth in top metals consumer
China, though prices were supported by enduring hopes the
European Central Bank will this week kick off a round of global
easing.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
was trading at $7,665.0 a tonne by 0115 GMT, dropping 0.17
percent and reversing gains logged the previous session when it
hit a one-week high of $7,700. Prices are reaching the top of a
range held since late July, with a break above 7,720, the Aug.23
peak, likely to spark further chart-based buying.
    * The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 0.16 percent to 56,090 yuan
($8,800) a tonne.    
    * Moody's Investors Service changed the outlook on its Aaa
rating for the European Union to negative, warning it might
downgrade the bloc if it decides to cut the ratings on the EU's
four biggest budget backers: Germany, France, Britain and the
Netherlands. 
    * Purchases of short term sovereign bonds by the ECB would
not breach European Union rules, ECB President Mario Draghi told
European lawmakers on Monday, according to a recording obtained
by Reuters. 
    * Australia's Fortescue Metals Group on Tuesday
slashed capital spending by about a quarter and cut its
expansion schedule for iron ore production due to a softening
market on the back of weak demand in China. 
    * Southern Copper was on Monday shutting its
Peruvian smelter Ilo for maintenance work that will last a
month, Chief Executive Oscar Gonzales said. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * The euro held its ground on Tuesday even after Moody's
changed the outlook on its EU rating, with hopes running high
the ECB will unveil a plan tackle the region's debt crisis later
this week. 
    * Oil rose on Monday, despite Chinese data showing a
deepening slowdown in the world's biggest energy consumer, as
investors focused on the possibility of more stimulus measures
and other moves to try to revive economic growth. 
    * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors saw weak
regional and global economic data as raising the prospect for
further stimulus from central banks to underpin growth.
 
  
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0430 Australia RBA cash rate 
    0900 Euro zone producer price for July 
    1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI 
    1400 U.S. Construction spending <USTCNS=ECI    
   PRICES    
                                                                         
  Base metals prices at 0114 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7665.00    -13.00     -0.17      0.86
  SHFE CU FUT DEC2    56090       -90     -0.16      1.32
  HG COPPER DEC2     348.40      2.70     +0.78      1.40
  LME Alum          1921.50     -5.50     -0.29     -4.88
  SHFE AL FUT DEC2    15435        10     +0.06     -2.59
  LME Zinc          1868.00     -7.00     -0.37      1.25
  SHFE ZN FUT DEC2    14850        10     +0.07      0.37
  LME Nickel       16270.00     50.00     +0.31    -13.04
  LME Lead          1990.25     -8.75     -0.44     -2.20
  SHFE PB FUT      15200.00      0.00     +0.00     -0.56
  LME Tin          19750.00      0.00     +0.00      2.86
  LME/Shanghai arb^     689
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 ($1 = 6.3407 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
