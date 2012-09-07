METALS-Copper steady after ECB, U.S. jobs eyed

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - London copper was flat on Friday but was set eke out a fourth week of gains in five, supported by the European Central Bank's plan to buy bonds to shore up the region's economy. Investors were also looking to a key U.S. jobs report later in the day for fresh clues on the health of the global economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading at $7,705 a tonne by 0130 GMT, little changed from the previous session when it finished up more than 1 percent. Prices look set to end the first week of September in positive territory, having erased year-to-date losses of 5 percent seen in June and are up around 1 percent this year. * The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was flat at 56,230 yuan ($8,900) a tonne. * The ECB agreed on Thursday to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower struggling euro zone countries' borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt crisis. * Data on Thursday showed U.S. private employment rose more than expected in August and growth in the services sector gathered pace. The solid employment report precedes the government's nonfarm payrolls report due later on Friday, with expectations it will show 125,000 jobs were added in August. * Glencore's $34 billion bid for miner Xstrata stood on the brink of collapse on Friday, with only hours to go before a shareholder vote and little sign of a resolution to the impasse that has pitted the trader against rival investor Qatar. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Friday after the ECB's announcement. * Oil prices settled higher but well off the day's peaks on Thursday, supported by a drop in U.S. crude oil inventories, strong jobs data and the ECB plan. * The euro and commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar held onto gains in Asia on Friday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Germany Industrial output 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data PRICES Base metals prices at 0130 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7705.00 5.00 +0.06 1.38 SHFE CU FUT DEC2 56230 10 +0.02 1.57 HG COPPER DEC2 351.10 -0.55 -0.16 2.18 LME Alum 1973.00 -2.00 -0.10 -2.33 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15590 -50 -0.32 -1.61 LME Zinc 1900.00 -8.00 -0.42 2.98 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 14980 10 +0.07 1.25 LME Nickel 16040.00 -20.00 -0.12 -14.27 LME Lead 2042.25 -5.75 -0.28 0.36 SHFE PB FUT 15460.00 35.00 +0.23 1.14 LME Tin 19725.00 0.00 +0.00 2.73 LME/Shanghai arb^ 899 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3428 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)