METALS-Copper steady after ECB, U.S. jobs eyed
#Basic Materials
September 7, 2012 / 2:10 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper steady after ECB, U.S. jobs eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - London copper was flat on
Friday but was set eke out a fourth week of gains in five,
supported by the European Central Bank's plan to buy bonds to
shore up the region's economy.
    Investors were also looking to a key U.S. jobs report later
in the day for fresh clues on the health of the global economy.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
was trading at $7,705 a tonne by 0130 GMT, little changed from
the previous session when it finished up more than 1 percent.
    Prices look set to end the first week of September in
positive territory, having erased year-to-date losses of 5
percent seen in June and are up around 1 percent this year.
    * The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was flat at 56,230 yuan ($8,900) a
tonne.    
     * The ECB agreed on Thursday to launch a new and
potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower struggling
euro zone countries' borrowing costs and draw a line under the
debt crisis. 
    * Data on Thursday showed U.S. private employment rose more
than expected in August and growth in the services sector
gathered pace. 
   The solid employment report precedes the government's nonfarm
payrolls report due later on Friday, with expectations it will
show 125,000 jobs were added in August.
    * Glencore's $34 billion bid for miner Xstrata
 stood on the brink of collapse on Friday, with only
hours to go before a shareholder vote and little sign of a
resolution to the impasse that has pitted the trader against
rival investor Qatar. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS
    * Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Friday after
the ECB's announcement.    
    * Oil prices settled higher but well off the day's peaks on
Thursday, supported by a drop in U.S. crude oil inventories,
strong jobs data and the ECB plan. 
    * The euro and commodity currencies such as the Australian
dollar held onto gains in Asia on Friday. 
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
1000 Germany Industrial output 
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data 
   PRICES    
                                                                                     
  Base metals prices at 0130 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7705.00      5.00     +0.06      1.38
  SHFE CU FUT DEC2    56230        10     +0.02      1.57
  HG COPPER DEC2     351.10     -0.55     -0.16      2.18
  LME Alum          1973.00     -2.00     -0.10     -2.33
  SHFE AL FUT DEC2    15590       -50     -0.32     -1.61
  LME Zinc          1900.00     -8.00     -0.42      2.98
  SHFE ZN FUT DEC2    14980        10     +0.07      1.25
  LME Nickel       16040.00    -20.00     -0.12    -14.27
  LME Lead          2042.25     -5.75     -0.28      0.36
  SHFE PB FUT      15460.00     35.00     +0.23      1.14
  LME Tin          19725.00      0.00     +0.00      2.73
  LME/Shanghai arb^     899
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 ($1 = 6.3428 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
