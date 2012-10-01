FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper slips on global growth worries; China PMIs weigh
October 1, 2012 / 1:41 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper slips on global growth worries; China PMIs weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - London copper edged down on
Monday on persistent worries over global economic growth after
two indicators showed China's factory sector is still shrinking
while concerns over Spain's banks and prospects for a bailout
curbed the appetite for risk.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
slipped 0.38 percent to $8,174 a tonne by 0110 GMT, reversing a
small advance seen the previous session.
    LME copper ended the third quarter steady from the second,
despite a raft of easing measures unleashed by the U.S. Federal
Reserve and the European Central bank, and targeted fine-tuning
by China. Prices, in June down by more than 12 percent, have
however rallied to post gains of nearly 8 percent this year.
    * The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed this week.
    * China's official factory purchasing managers' index
 rose to 49.8 in September from 49.2 in August, the
National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday. 
    * China's economy has almost certainly suffered a seventh
straight quarter of slowing growth, with a new private sector
survey of factory managers revealing a near year-long decline in
business activity and a fresh fall in export orders in
September. 
    * Codelco, the world's No.1 copper producer, will seek to
reduce 2013 physical copper premiums to Asian buyers by about
$5, while its European rate will likely be held or trimmed by a
smaller amount, a source linked to the company told Reuters.
 
    * U.S. copper consumers have lodged a last-ditch effort to
block government approval of new physically backed
exchange-traded funds (ETFs), warning they would have a
"devastating" effect on prices and supply. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
   * The euro fell to a three-week low in early Asian trading on
Monday, after an independent audit of Spain's banks failed to
quell concerns about the country's progress towards a bailout
needed to shore up its public finances. 
     * The euro and oil prices fell on Monday as uncertainty
about Spain's bailout and concerns over slumping demand due to a
slowdown in global growth weighed on investor sentiment.
 
    * Crude oil prices rose on Friday, with Brent gaining nearly
15 percent in the third quarter, while expiring front-month U.S.
gasoline futures rocketed late to rally 19 cents a gallon. 
    * Japan's Nikkei average fell to a near three-week low in
early trade on Monday, extending the previous session's drop, on
persistent concerns over slowing global growth. 
    
  DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
0500 India HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI 
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI 
0753 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI 
0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI 
1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI 
1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI 
1400 U.S. Construction spending 
      
   PRICES    
                                                                   
  Base metals prices at 0110 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8174.00    -31.00     -0.38      7.55
  SHFE CU FUT JAN3      --         --        --        --
  HG COPPER DEC2     372.95     -2.85     -0.76      8.54
  LME Alum          2109.00     -4.00     -0.19      4.41
  SHFE AL FUT JAN3      --         --       --         --
  LME Zinc          2093.00     -3.00     -0.14     13.44
  SHFE ZN FUT JAN3      --         --        --       --
  LME Nickel       18165.00   -310.00     -1.68     -2.91
  LME Lead          2271.25     -8.75     -0.38     11.61
  SHFE PB FUT           --         --        --         --
  LME Tin          21510.00   -295.00     -1.35     12.03
  LME/Shanghai arb^     --
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
        
    
 
 

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
