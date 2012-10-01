FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper rises on dollar, growth worries cap gains
#Funds News
October 1, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper rises on dollar, growth worries cap gains

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. manufacturing sector expands unexpectedly in September
    * Euro hits session high vs dollar after U.S. ISM data
    * Shrinking factory activity in China caps copper's gains

    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Monday, reversing earlier losses,
as the euro rebounded and the dollar fell but more evidence of shrinking factory
activity in China and renewed worries over public debt problems in Spain capped
gains.
    But in contrast to Europe and Asia, manufacturing in the United States grew,
whetting investor appetite for riskier assets at the expense of the safe-have
dollar, which fell.  
    This lifted precious and base metals, which tend to benefit from a weak
dollar because it makes them attractive investments for holders of other
currencies.
    Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at
$8,299.50 from $8,205 at the close on Friday. In Shanghai, the futures exchange
is closed this week for a national holiday.
     "It's unlikely to be anything specific to the fundamentals of base metals,"
BNP Paribas strategist Stephen Briggs said of copper's sudden rise. "I think
it's more likely to be the dollar weakness."
     In China, the world's largest consumer of copper, the economy offered more
evidence of a seventh straight quarter of slowing growth, with an official
survey of factory managers continuing to show contraction for a second
successive month. 
    This followed a private sector China purchasing managers index (PMI) survey
published on Saturday which pointed to a month in which a slide in the rate of
economic growth was halted but not reversed in September. 
    Expectations of lower demand from China have led Codelco, the world's No.1
copper producer, to seek to reduce 2013 physical copper premiums to Asian buyers
by about $5, while its European rate will likely be held or trimmed by a smaller
amount, a source linked to the company said. 
    Credit Suisse analyst Tom Kendall said Beijing was unlikely to cut rates
until the Communist Party congress later this year. Policy moves in China are
critical for the copper's demand prospects.
    Beijing approved about $150 billion worth of infrastructure projects last
month and has kept money markets liquid, but has refrained from cutting interest
rates or the amount of reserves banks must hold since July.
    
    EUROPE UNCERTAINTY
    In the eurozone manufacturing put in its worst performance in the three
months to September since the 2008 financial crisis, a business survey showed,
pointing to a new recession. 
    In Europe, uncertainty about when Spain would seek a bailout still weighed. 
    While an audit of Spain's banks failed to throw up any surprises on Friday,
investors are awaiting the outcome of Moody's rating agency's latest review of
Spain's sovereign rating. 
    Europe's fourth-largest economy may be downgraded to junk status, piling
pressure on it to seek an international bailout soon.
    A slew of central bank policy meetings is due this week, as is U.S. non-farm
payrolls data, potentially deterring investors from making big bets. 
    "On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due. This time, the release will be
watched even more closely than usual as the Fed has made its quantitative easing
program dependent on labor market developments. The data can thus provide
guidance on how much easing one can expect," Credit Suisse said in a note.
    Tin closed at $21,850 a tonne from $21,805, zinc at $2,109
from $2,096 and lead at $2,292 from $2,280. 
    Aluminium closed at $2,126 a tonne from $2,113, and  nickel 
at $18,730 from $18,475.
    
 Metal Prices at 1612 GMT
 Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2011   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       378.35        2.20     +0.58     344.75      9.75
  LME Alum      2128.00       15.00     +0.71    2020.00      5.35
  LME Cu        8284.00       79.00     +0.96    7600.00      9.00
  LME Lead      2288.00        8.00     +0.35    2034.00     12.49
  LME Nickel   18761.00      286.00     +1.55   18650.00      0.60
  LME Tin      21800.00       -5.00     -0.02   19200.00     13.54
  LME Zinc      2106.50       10.50     +0.50    1845.00     14.17
  SHFE Alu     15760.00       65.00     +0.41   15845.00     -0.54
  SHFE Cu*     59770.00      670.00     +1.13   55360.00      7.97
  SHFE Zin     15680.00      100.00     +0.64   14795.00      5.98
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

