METALS-Copper eases after 3 days of gains, US data cushions
October 2, 2012 / 2:05 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper eases after 3 days of gains, US data cushions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - London copper eased on Tuesday
after three gaining sessions with holidays in top consumer China
this week keeping trade thin, although an unexpected glimmer of
expansion from the U.S. manufacturing sector cushioned prices.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
eased by 0.15 percent to $8,287 a tonne by 0135 GMT, partly
reversing small gains seen the previous session when copper
closed up one percent. 
    * Copper closed the third quarter little changed from the
second despite U.S. and European central banks embarking on
easing measures in September.
    * The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for holidays this
week.
    * U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly expanded in September for
the first time since May as new orders and employment picked up,
but the pace of growth showed the economy was still stuck in a
slow recovery. 
    * Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Monday delivered
a broad defense of the U.S. central bank's controversial
bond-buying stimulus plan, saying it is necessary to support a
flagging economic recovery. 
    * Southern Copper will decide in January if it will
go forward with its $1.2 billion Peruvian project Los Chancas,
Chief Executive Oscar Gonzalez said on Monday. 
    * ArcelorMittal told unions it will permanently
close two mothballed furnaces in northeastern France, enraging
workers who blocked access to the steel plant and management
offices at the site on Monday. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * The euro stayed bid in Asia on Tuesday, having bounced
from a three-week trough against the greenback as investors cut
bearish positions, while the Australian dollar floundered ahead
of a possible cut in domestic interest rates. 
    * Asian shares, the euro and the Australian dollar inched up
on Tuesday after an unexpected expansion in U.S. factory
activity buoyed sentiment, although risk assets remained capped
by prospects of continued sluggish global growth.
 
    * Brent crude slipped on Monday as signs of economic
weakness in Asia and a looming recession in the debt-saddled
euro zone tempered more optimistic U.S. manufacturing data.
 
    
   DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
0430 Australia RBA cash rate 
0900 Euro zone Producer prices for August 
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 
1345 U.S. ISM New York regional business activity index 
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks 
    
   PRICES    
                                                                   
  Base metals prices at 0136 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8287.00    -12.50     -0.15      9.04
  SHFE CU FUT JAN3    --          --        --        --
  HG COPPER DEC2     377.80     -0.75     -0.20      9.95
  LME Alum          2127.50      1.50     +0.07      5.32
  SHFE AL FUT JAN3    --          --        --        --
  LME Zinc          2105.00     -4.00     -0.19     14.09
  SHFE ZN FUT JAN3    --          --        --        --
  LME Nickel       18750.00     20.00     +0.11      0.21
  LME Lead          2292.00      0.00     +0.00     12.63
  SHFE PB FUT         --          --        --        --
  LME Tin          21850.00      0.00     +0.00     13.80
  LME/Shanghai arb^    
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
    
        
    
 
 

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)

