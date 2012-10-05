FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper edges higher on euro, U.S. jobs data in focus
October 5, 2012 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper edges higher on euro, U.S. jobs data in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Copper edged up on Friday in
line with a firmer euro after the European Central Bank said it
was ready to buy bonds of troubled countries in the region,
although volumes were low with top consumer China on a week-long
holiday. 
    * Focus is now shifting to a U.S. jobs report later in the
day that may show a recovery in the world's top economy is
taking hold.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had inched up 0.30 percent to $8,329.75 a tonne by 0140 GMT,
adding to small gains from the previous session.
    * Copper hit a 4-1/2 month high on Sept. 19 in the wake of
the announcement of further easing steps by the ECB and the U.S.
Federal Reserve, but gains have been capped by worries about
slowing growth in China.
    * The Shanghai Futures Exchange market is closed for a week
of holidays.
    * U.S. job growth likely improved only slightly in September
as businesses remained cautious out of fear a sharp tightening
of the government's budget could deliver a big blow to the
economic recovery early next year. 
    * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits rose only slightly last week after a big drop the week
before. 
    * European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on
Thursday that everything was in place for the bank to buy the
bonds of troubled euro zone countries such as Spain and that
conditions linked to it need not be punitive. 
    * Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland,
a bellwether for Chinese industrial activity, fell by 9.5
percent in September from the previous month to be flat on the
year, port authority data showed. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares rose and the euro kept most of its overnight
gains on Friday as investor risk aversion eased after Draghi's
comments. 
    * Oil prices jumped 4 percent on Thursday as inflamed Middle
East tensions stoked supply fears and U.S. gasoline futures
rallied following a fire at the largest operating refinery in
the United States. 
    * The euro started Friday's trading session on a solid
footing. 
  DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
0300 Japan Bank of Japan rate decision 
1000 Germany Industrial orders for August 
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data 
     
   PRICES    
                                                                 
  Base metals prices at 0140 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8329.75     24.75     +0.30      9.60
  SHFE CU FUT JAN3    59770       700     +1.19      7.97
  HG COPPER DEC2     379.90      1.30     +0.34     10.56
  LME Alum          2120.00      8.00     +0.01      4.95
  SHFE AL FUT JAN3    15805        85     +0.54     -0.25
  LME Zinc          2081.25     16.25     +0.79     12.80
  SHFE ZN FUT JAN3    15780       130     +0.83      6.66
  LME Nickel       18680.00      5.00     +0.03     -0.16
  LME Lead          2295.00      4.50     +0.20     12.78
  SHFE PB FUT      16220.00    100.00     +0.62      6.12
  LME Tin          22500.00      0.00     +0.00     17.19
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1473
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
    
        
    
 
 

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)

