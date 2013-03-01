METALS-Copper hits three-month low as dollar, China data drag

* China's factory growth slows, demand lags * Dollar rises to six-month high vs basket of currencies * U.S. manufacturing grows at best pace in 1-1/2 years in Feb By Susan Thomas and Maytaal Angel LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Copper fell to its lowest in more than three months on Friday, burdened by a strong dollar, cooling factory growth in major metals consumer China and worrying economic and political signals from Europe and the United States. China saw February factory growth slow to multi-month lows as sluggish domestic demand added to the effect from already depressed foreign sales, two separate Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys showed. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange touched its lowest since November last year at $7,652 a tonne, and ended down at $7,700, down from a closing bid of $7,815 on Thursday. Prices fell more than 4 percent in February. Tin, nickel, zinc, lead and aluminium all hit multi-month lows. "The weak Chinese data shocked the market," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. "In the euro zone, weak manufacturing PMIs haven't helped. We've had a slew of negative news in the last 24 hours." PMI surveys showed activity in France, the euro zone's second-biggest economy, has now contracted for a year. In Britain, figures showed that manufacturing shrank unexpectedly last month, tilting the country towards a third recession in four years. This added to concerns that political instability in Italy may push up borrowing costs for struggling European countries. The dollar rose to its highest in six months against a basket of currencies as the euro fell to a 2013 low on the poor euro zone data. A stronger dollar makes metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. Markets were also looking to the United States where sweeping budget cuts are set to begin. The White House and Republicans have blamed each other for a failure to prevent a fiscal crisis which the International Monetary Fund warned could slow the U.S. and world economies. "The next level of support on copper comes in at $7,650, but a break below and there isn't much in the charts until $7,500," RBC said in a research note. "At $7,500 though, we would think the market will start to see real Chinese interest as the arbitrage should begin to favour buying London." Putting a floor under prices, however, data showed the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up to its fastest rate in over a year and a half in February as new orders continued to accelerate. Other U.S. data sent mixed signals. Consumer spending rose in January in line with forecasts, but income tumbled the most since January 1993. Construction spending unexpectedly fell in January. STOCK RISE "Overnight we also had a large rise in Shanghai stocks and LME stocks," Bhar said. "Everything is pointing to very weak markets and the only way for prices to move is to head down to allow prices to realign with the very much weaker fundamentals." Signalling weaker demand, copper stocks in warehouses registered by the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose by a net 12,075 tonnes, bringing LME stocks of the metal to 458,775 tonnes, up 43 percent so far this year and a new high since Oct. 2011. Copper stocks registered on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed by 18,500 tonnes to 226,000 tonnes this week, bringing them to almost the same level as the record high they hit a year ago. Physical trade in top consumer China is still quiet after the Lunar New Year but should start improving this month, analyst Sijin Cheng at Barclays Capital in Singapore said. Three-month zinc ended at $2,021 a tonne from $2,065 on Thursday, having earlier hit its lowest since mid-January at $2,016.75. Aluminium ended at $1,975 a tonne from $2,011, having earlier hit its lowest for three months at $1,956 a tonne, while nickel ended at $16,605 from $16,605, having also hit its lowest in three months, at $16,372. Tin closed at $23,250 a tonne from $23,400 at the close on Thursday, having hit its lowest since mid-December at $22,851; and lead at $2,244 a tonne from $2,281, having hit its lowest since mid-December at $2,225. Metal Prices at 1710 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 349.35 -4.40 -1.24 334.65 4.39 LME Alum 1974.50 -36.50 -1.82 2230.00 -11.46 LME Cu 7700.00 -170.00 -2.16 7375.00 4.41 LME Lead 2243.00 -38.00 -1.67 2432.00 -7.77 LME Nickel 16605.00 0.00 +0.00 18525.00 -10.36 LME Tin 23150.00 -250.00 -1.07 16950.00 36.58 LME Zinc 2020.00 -45.00 -2.18 2560.00 -21.09 SHFE Alu 14675.00 -140.00 -0.94 17160.00 -14.48 SHFE Cu* 56720.00 -920.00 -1.60 59900.00 -5.31 SHFE Zin 15460.00 -195.00 -1.25 21195.00 -27.06 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07