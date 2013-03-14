METALS-Copper pressured by strong dollar; nickel jumps

* Nickel jumps on inventory moves, aluminium also rises * European equities touch 4-1/2-yr high, dollar near 7-month peak * U.S. weekly jobless claims fall 10,000; 4-week average lowest in 5 yrs By Susan Thomas and Eric Onstad LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Copper ended flat on Thursday as improved risk appetite after solid U.S. economic data was balanced by a stronger dollar and weak demand in top consumer China amid ample domestic supplies. Nickel jumped, however, as investors moved to remove inventories, and aluminium gained following news of buying plans by Chinese state stockpiles. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed $5 weaker at $7,800 a tonne after touching an intraday high of $7,831. The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.26 percent to close at 56,770 yuan ($9,100) a tonne. LME copper prices hit their highest since Feb. 28 at $7,883 a tonne on Tuesday but are down almost 7 percent from the year's peak near $8,350 touched early last month, and also down on the year. In the United States, the number of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped for a third straight week last week, the latest indication the labour market recovery is gaining traction. Global equities rose and the dollar hovered close to a seven-month peak on Thursday, as the strong U.S. data helped bolster hopes of a global economic recovery. The U.S. Dow Jones Industrial average was set to extend its winning streak to 10 days. The strong dollar, however, weighed on metals as it makes dollar-priced commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies. "Metals have already incorporated a lot of bad news out of China. In my view March and April data will be much better," Gianclaudio Torlizzi, a partner at metals consultancy T-Commodity said. "The quarterly view is quite bullish and this explains why the market now is in a tug of war between institutional players and daily traders. It's building a support for a future pop up." Investors are keeping a close eye on China, which accounts for about 40 percent of global demand. "It's steady as she goes for China's copper demand," said Thomas Lam, chief economist at DMG & Partners Securities in Hong Kong. DMG sees China's economy growing at just under 8 percent this year, although Lam does not see its recently announced urbanisation policy igniting copper demand in the world's top consumer of the metal, which is used widely in infrastructure and power cables. High copper stocks have weighed on the market with LME copper inventories doubling since early December. Bonded copper stocks in China warehouses are not far from record highs, while copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the ShFE rose 8.9 percent to a near one-year high at the start of the month. NICKEL JUMPS ON INVENTORY MOVES Nickel was the best performer, closing 1.7 percent stronger at $17,225 a tonne after LME inventory data showed around 3,000 tonnes of warrant cancellations as investors prepared to remove material from warehouses in Rotterdam. "Although the stock activity may be boosting sentiment towards the metal, the cancellations have yet to translate into steady outflows," analyst Leon Westgate at Standard Bank said in a note. "Meanwhile, as far as physical premia are concerned, the rally in prices has tended to see premia weaken, suggesting that warrant cancellations aside, real demand remains rather lacklustre." Aluminium also managed gains after news on Wednesday that China's State Reserves Bureau (SRB) has issued long-awaited tenders to buy 300,000 tonnes of primary aluminium. The SRB buying would only have a temporary impact on prices, however, and would not change the dynamics of Chinese overproduction that has weighed on the market, analyst Max Layton at Goldman Sachs said. "Looking forward, sharp growth in low-cost supply is expected to continue as it is still profitable at current low prices, likely keeping the Chinese market under pressure unless more high cost producers shut capacity and/or exports increase," he said in a note. Three-month aluminium failed to trade in closing activity, but was bid at $1,979 a tonne, up 0.7 percent. It has shed 9 percent since touching a high of $2,174 on Feb. 15. Zinc closed 0.3 percent lower at $1,976 a tonne, lead lost 0.1 percent to end at $2,248.50 and tin fell 0.1 percent to $23,925. Metal Prices at 1741 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 352.70 1.25 +0.36 365.25 -3.44 LME Alum 1974.75 -7.25 -0.37 2073.00 -4.74 LME Cu 7799.50 -30.50 -0.39 7931.00 -1.66 LME Lead 2249.25 -1.75 -0.08 2330.00 -3.47 LME Nickel 17202.00 172.00 +1.01 17060.00 0.83 LME Tin 23960.00 10.00 +0.04 23400.00 2.39 LME Zinc 1978.00 -4.00 -0.20 2080.00 -4.90 SHFE Alu 14780.00 -25.00 -0.17 15435.00 -4.24 SHFE Cu* 56810.00 -110.00 -0.19 57690.00 -1.53 SHFE Zin 15195.00 0.00 +0.00 15625.00 -2.75 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07