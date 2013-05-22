FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper up on Grasberg outage, Fed comments caps gains
May 22, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

METALS-Copper up on Grasberg outage, Fed comments caps gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Freeport death toll rises, mine remains shut
    * Supply constraints stabilise copper prices
    * Bernanke gives no hints of Fed pullback on bond buying

    By Susan Thomas and Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Copper hit a six week high on
Wednesday as a production outage at the world's second-largest
copper mine looked set to continue, though gains were capped as
investors digested comments on monetary easing from the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
ended up at $7,475 per tonne, after touching $7,533.75 a tonne,
its highest level since April 12. It closed at $7,375 on
Tuesday.
    Copper has rebounded from 18-month lows hit earlier this
month below $6,800 a tonne on growing confidence that the U.S.
recovery is on track, but the metal is still down some 6 percent
this year.
    Investor risk appetite got an initial boost after Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke said monetary stimulus is helping the U.S.
economy recover. Appetite was later tempered as the Fed chairman
raised the possibility of reducing the Fed's bond purchases this
year if growth improves further. 
    Copper remained in positive territory, however, on comments
from Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc, which said it
would not restart production at its Grasberg copper mine in
Indonesia after the tunnel collapse that killed 28 workers until
it is convinced of the mine's safety. 
    Arizona-based Freeport suspended operations at the remote
Papua mine on Wednesday last week.    
    "Commodity specific investors are watching that quite
closely," Barclays analyst Gayle Berry said. 
    "We're a week on and they're nowhere near closer to
re-starting production. The death toll has gone up several fold
and there are all sorts of concerns about the impact it will
have on labour negotiations."
    Investors are concerned the accident, one of the country's
worst mining disasters, could further strain relations between
Freeport and trade unions after a three-month strike in late
2011 and smaller disputes since.
    Other supply disruptions, including a landslide at Rio
Tinto's  Bingham Canyon mine in Utah, the
shutdown of India's two top copper smelters and some smelters in
China cutting output - also cushioned copper prices.
    "Production problem stories are finally starting to gain
traction in the press. Our current estimate of a 150 kt refined
copper surplus still stands, though in a 21 Mt market it's
fairly negligible," said Standard Bank in a note.
    Tin ended up at $21,475 per tonne from $21,270 at
the close on Tuesday, zinc closed at $1,881 from $1,851,
aluminium at $1,884 from $1,860 and nickel at
$15,170 from $15,075.
    Lead ended at $2,057 a tonne from $2,038.
 Metal Prices at 1615 GMT
 Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2012   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       338.70        4.90     +1.47     365.25     -7.27
  LME Alum      1880.50       20.50     +1.10    2073.00     -9.29
  LME Cu        7465.25       90.25     +1.22    7931.00     -5.87
  LME Lead      2058.75       20.75     +1.02    2330.00    -11.64
  LME Nickel   15170.00       95.00     +0.63   17060.00    -11.08
  LME Tin      21407.00      137.00     +0.64   23400.00     -8.52
  LME Zinc      1875.00       24.00     +1.30    2080.00     -9.86
  SHFE Alu     14660.00       75.00     +0.51   15435.00     -5.02
  SHFE Cu*     53730.00      350.00     +0.66   57690.00     -6.86
  SHFE Zin     14530.00       80.00     +0.55   15625.00     -7.01
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
