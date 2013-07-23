METALS-Copper slips from 1-month high as investors take profits

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - London copper slipped on Tuesday as traders took profits from a one-month peak hit the session before, but steady buying from top consumer China kept a floor under prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down 0.53 percent to $6,992 a tonne by 0904 GMT, from the previous session when it reached its highest since June 18 at $7,053 a tonne. * The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.20 percent to 50,280 yuan ($8,200) a tonne. * China remains committed to steering its economy towards consumption as the main growth driver, and away from investment and exports, and will fine-tune policies to deal with any prolonged slowdown, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli was quoted on Monday as saying. * September is still the most likely time for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce it will trim its monthly bond purchases, according to a Reuters poll taken after Chairman Ben Bernanke's congressional testimony last week. * U.S. home resales unexpectedly fell in June after two straight months of hefty increases, but a surge in prices to a five-year high suggested the housing market recovery remained on course. * MillerCoors LLC has urged U.S. lawmakers and regulators to press for greater regulatory oversight of the London Metal Exchange, the world's largest metal market, after years of inflated aluminium prices that have cost the industry billions of dollars. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks got off to an uninspired start on Tuesday, with Japan's share market losing a bit of ground, while gold took a breather after its biggest one-day gain in over a year. * The dollar was nursing broad losses in Asia on Tuesday as soft U.S. housing data offered an excuse to sell, while a sharp fall in Portuguese bond yields provided a boost to the euro. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Business climate 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks 1300 U.S. FHFA home price index 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index PRICES Base metals prices at 0105 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 6992.00 -37.00 -0.53 -11.82 SHFE CU FUT NOV3 50280 100 +0.20 -12.83 HG COPPER SEP3 3.17 -0.01 -0.35 -99.13 LME Alum 1843.00 -5.00 -0.27 -11.01 SHFE AL FUT NOV3 14400 30 +0.21 -6.16 LME Zinc 1876.00 -1.00 -0.05 -9.09 SHFE ZN FUT NOV3 14650 -895 -5.76 -5.76 LME Nickel 14125.00 55.00 +0.39 -17.66 LME Lead 2055.00 1.50 +0.07 -12.18 SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -13950.00 -100.00 -100.00 LME Tin 19450.00 0.00 +0.00 -16.88 LME/Shanghai arb^ -208 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month