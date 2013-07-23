FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper slips from 1-month high as investors take profits
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2013 / 1:36 AM / in 4 years

METALS-Copper slips from 1-month high as investors take profits

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - London copper slipped on
Tuesday as traders took profits from a one-month peak hit the
session before, but steady buying from top consumer China kept a
floor under prices.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had edged down 0.53 percent to $6,992 a tonne by 0904 GMT, from
the previous session when it reached its highest since June 18
at $7,053 a tonne. 
    * The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched up 0.20 percent to 50,280 yuan
($8,200) a tonne.
    * China remains committed to steering its economy towards
consumption as the main growth driver, and away from investment
and exports, and will fine-tune policies to deal with any
prolonged slowdown, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli was quoted on
Monday as saying. 
    * September is still the most likely time for the U.S.
Federal Reserve to announce it will trim its monthly bond
purchases, according to a Reuters poll taken after Chairman Ben
Bernanke's congressional testimony last week.
    * U.S. home resales unexpectedly fell in June after two
straight months of hefty increases, but a surge in prices to a
five-year high suggested the housing market recovery remained on
course. 
    * MillerCoors LLC has urged U.S. lawmakers and regulators to
press for greater regulatory oversight of the London Metal
Exchange, the world's largest metal market, after years of
inflated aluminium prices that have cost the industry billions
of dollars. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks got off to an uninspired start on Tuesday,
with Japan's share market losing a bit of ground, while gold
took a breather after its biggest one-day gain in over a year.
    * The dollar was nursing broad losses in Asia on Tuesday as
soft U.S. housing data offered an excuse to sell, while a sharp
fall in Portuguese bond yields provided a boost to the euro.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0645 France Business climate 
    1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 
    1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 
    2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks 
    1300 U.S. FHFA home price index 
    1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence 
    1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index 
            
   PRICES    
  Base metals prices at 0105 GMT                                               
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            6992.00    -37.00     -0.53    -11.82
  SHFE CU FUT NOV3    50280       100     +0.20    -12.83
  HG COPPER SEP3     3.17     -0.01     -0.35    -99.13
  LME Alum          1843.00     -5.00     -0.27    -11.01
  SHFE AL FUT NOV3    14400        30     +0.21     -6.16
  LME Zinc          1876.00     -1.00     -0.05     -9.09
  SHFE ZN FUT NOV3    14650      -895     -5.76     -5.76
  LME Nickel       14125.00     55.00     +0.39    -17.66
  LME Lead          2055.00      1.50     +0.07    -12.18
  SHFE PB FUT          0.00 -13950.00   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          19450.00      0.00     +0.00    -16.88
  LME/Shanghai arb^    -208                                                    
                                                                               
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.