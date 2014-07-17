METALS-Copper sinks to two-week low, aluminium rally continues

(Updates prices, adds comment, detail; previous SYDNEY)

* LME aluminium rallies for fifth day

* Anglo American reports higher copper production

* Coming up: U.S. housing starts at 1230 GMT

By Alexandra Reza

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices dropped to their lowest level in two weeks on Thursday due to intensifying concerns about the outlook for metal demand from the property sector after a Chinese builder warned of a possible bond default.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to $7,042 a tonne, its weakest since July 2 in intraday trade. At 1011 GMT, it was down 0.3 percent at $7,057 a tonne.

Chinese firm Huatong Road & Bridge Group Co Ltd said it may not be able to repay a $65 million debt due next week, possibly becoming the first borrower to default in the country’s largest bond market.

China’s economic growth picked up slightly in the second quarter as stimulus measures paid dividends, but analysts said Beijing needs to offer more support to meet its annual growth target as the property market slows.

China is the world’s top copper consumer, accounting for around 40 percent of global demand.

“This (news from Huatong Road & Bridge Group) reflects the ongoing concern that the (Chinese) housing market has been overinflated. The property sector could stay weak for some time, which would be a drag for copper,” Robin Bhar, an analyst at Societe Generale, said.

He expects copper demand to weaken this year and more supply to enter the market in the second half.

In the latest sign of a rise in supplies, Anglo American Plc reported higher copper and iron ore output for the first half of the year.

The metal used in power and construction has fallen by roughly 2 percent since it hit a 4-1/2 month high at $7,212 in early July following encouraging U.S. labour market data and upbeat Chinese factory numbers.

“Some of the (copper) bears will be looking for excuses to sell and point to technical analysis that suggests prices may have gotten ahead of themselves ... There are a few things unsettling markets at the moment,” Joel Crane of Morgan Stanley in Melbourne said.

In other metals, aluminium was up for the fifth consecutive session, lifted by supply concerns. The metal surged to a 16-month peak on Wednesday at $1,993 a tonne.

Aluminium stocks MALSTX-TOTAL in LME-registered warehouses, which have fallen to below 5 million tonnes, are down almost 9 percent compared with the beginning of the year.

Bhar said the rally in aluminium may not be sustainable.

“This rally is based on speculation, but the market is still oversupplied. It’s not fundamentally as strong as for other metals, and I expect prices to drift lower.”

Aluminium rose 0.7 percent to $1,986.75 a tonne.

Also keeping the market cautious, the United States imposed its most wide-ranging sanctions yet on Russian companies including Gazprombank and Rosneft, and other major banks and energy and defence companies.

Following the announcement, safe-haven assets such as gold, yen and German bonds rose.

In other news, Indonesia stepped up pressure on Newmont Mining over a six-month old dispute that has halted copper exports, warning it could hand the U.S. miner’s licence to a state-owned firm if it does not resume shipments.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Three month LME tin (Additinal reporting by Melanie Burton in Sydney; editing by Jane Baird)