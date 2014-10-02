METALS-Copper slides to 5-month low as ECB fails to impress

* Aluminium falls to weakest in three months

By Harpreet Bhal and Eric Onstad

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Copper and aluminium slid to fresh multi-month lows on Thursday after the European Central Bank’s monthly meeting failed to inspire confidence about future growth, stoking fears about metals demand.

Prices were also vulnerable to further pressure from a strong dollar as data showed that the U.S. economic recovery gained pace, supporting the case for a rise in interest rates.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed down 1.2 percent at a five-month low of $6,600 a tonne.

European stock markets tumbled after ECB President Mario Draghi left investors sceptical the bank would revive the euro zone’s economy.

Markets had been hoping for a stimulus programme after data a day earlier showed German factory activity shrinking for the first time in 15 months. Investors were already concerned about the economy in top metals consumer China.

While the dollar index dipped slightly on Thursday, this was a mere blip in a record-breaking 11 straight weeks of gains and the best quarterly rise in six years.

A strong dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Michael Lewis, global head of commodities research at Deutsche Bank, said historically the dollar moved in six-year cycles with trough-to-peak rallies of about 40 percent.

“When we look at how far we are in this dollar cycle ... since the dollar basically started the move higher in July 2011, it’s gone up about 18 percent in trade-weighted terms, so you can probably say we’re about halfway through this cycle,” he told the World Commodities Week conference in London.

“So there are still quite a lot of problems ahead for commodities.”

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, a sign the labour market may be tightening.

Non-farm payroll data is due to be released on Friday and a better-than-expected reading would increase speculation over interest rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve and lift the dollar.

Loose monetary policy in the past few years has helped boost the attraction of commodities as an alternative to interest-bearing assets.

“There is a lot of noise about the Fed increasing the interest rate,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade. “With the U.S non-farm payroll data painting the employment picture tomorrow, a strong number could increase the echo of this noise.”

Aluminium slid to a session low of $1,885 a tonne, the weakest since July 2, before slightly paring losses to close at $1,889, a fall of 1.8 percent.

In other metals, nickel closed down 0.4 percent at $16,025 a tonne and tin ended virtually flat, up 0.03 percent at $20,350.

Zinc and lead failed to trade in closing open outcry activity. Zinc was last bid at $2,252, down 0.8 percent, while lead was bid at $2,080, down 0.6 percent.

