METALS-Copper slips as strong dollar, demand uncertainty weigh

By Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices slid on Tuesday as uncertainty about the outlook for growth in top consumer China raised concerns about demand, while a drop in the euro against the dollar also put pressure on metals prices.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) slipped 0.2 percent to $6,702 a tonne at 0949 GMT. It hit five-month lows of $6,600 a tonne earlier this month.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the focus will be on the strength of demand from top metals user China, which will return to the market on Wednesday after a week-long break.

A weak Chinese property sector, the main copper consumer, has raised concerns about the outlook for demand from the world’s second biggest economy.

“The Chinese economy seems to be decelerating and the outlook for demand is uninspiring. And at the same time we are also seeing rising mine supply,” said Robin Bhar, an analyst at Societe Generale.

“There is more downside to copper than there is upside and we are likely to see prices staying at these lows and possibly moving down towards $6,000 a tonne during Q4.”

The metal used in power and construction is down more than 9 percent so far this year, having lost 5 percent of its value in the third quarter.

“We might see some pre-winter stocking coming in. If that’s the case, you might see a bit of a bounce,” said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Ayers Alliance in Sydney.

Also putting pressure on metals prices was a drop in the euro against the dollar, which makes commodities priced in the dollar more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Looking ahead, prices are vulnerable to further pressure from a strong dollar as recent data showing that the U.S. economic recovery gained pace is supporting the case for a rise in interest rates.

Loose monetary policy in the past few years has helped boost the attraction of commodities as an alternative to interest-bearing assets.

An influential Federal Reserve policymaker said he would be “delighted” to raise interest rates some time next year since it would be a sign of economic success, but for now a “very accommodative monetary policy” is still needed.

“Given that we have a Fed meeting this week where there is a possibility of Fed being hawkish, that could lift the dollar up further and this may push the copper price lower,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade.

In industry news, Rio Tinto in August rejected a merger approach from smaller rival Glencore Plc to create a $160 billion mining and trading giant, the world’s No.2 miner said on Tuesday, following media reports on Glencore’s ambitious plan.

