METALS-LME copper slips from 2-wk peak, growth worries linger

SYDNEY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - London copper slipped on Tuesday from two week peaks hit the session before after comments by the Federal Reserve fuelled worries over global growth, disturbing a fragile calm after robust Chinese economic data.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped to $6,696 a tonne by 0034 GMT from the previous session when it tipped its highest since Sept. 30 at $6,737 a tonne. Prices are grinding upwards from five-month lows at $6,600 a tonne touched on Oct. 2.
* The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.6 percent to 47,850 yuan($7,812) a tonne.
* The Fed should err on the side of caution in its coming decision about when to raise interest rates for fear of upending the U.S. recovery in a weak world economy, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Monday.
* China’s surprisingly strong trade performance in September may reduce the chances of aggressive policy action such as an interest rate cut, but the prospects of a prolonged property slump suggests more measures are still needed to shore up the economy.
* Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s Indonesian unit can resume open-pit mining at its Grasberg complex, one of the world’s biggest copper mines, after it agreed to improve safety following a fatal accident last month, a government official said on Monday.
* The world’s top copper producer Codelco will offer its customers in Europe premiums of $112 per tonne in 2015, unchanged from last year, reflecting weak market conditions due to poor demand and rising supply, sources said on Monday.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or
* Stocks on Wall Street tumbled in late selling on Monday as the technical picture soured for the S&P 500, while the U.S. dollar posted its worst day in a year after the comments from the Fed.
0645 France Current account Aug
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct
0900 Euro zone Industrial output Aug
1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism Sep
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Three month LME tin
1 US dollar = 6.1250 Chinese yuan Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford