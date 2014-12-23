METALS-Copper falls as worries over China demand persist

* Dollar soars to near nine-year high vs currency basket

* China stocks post biggest daily drop in two weeks

* U.S. third-quarter growth revised up to 5 pct (Updates with closing prices)

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices dropped on Tuesday, extending the previous session’s fall as the dollar rallied and concerns over weak demand in top consumer China persisted.

The dollar hit a near nine-year high versus a currency basket, supported by Commerce Department data revising third-quarter U.S. growth up to 5 percent, its quickest pace in 11 years.

The dollar move outweighed the positive impact on copper of more stable oil prices and firmer equities. A stronger dollar makes dollar-priced metals costlier for non-U.S. investors.

Also weighing on prices was the demand picture in China, which consumes some 45 percent of the world’s copper.

Chinese stocks posted the biggest daily drop in two weeks, while a central bank survey on Monday showed the number of Chinese bankers who believe the country’s economy is cooling increased in the fourth quarter.

“Scrap imports into China have continued to fall so it doesn’t appear Chinese demand has rebounded. Therefore, copper prices could remain depressed into the first quarter, a seasonally weak quarter for demand,” said Nomura analyst Patrick Jones.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.4 percent to close at $6,330 a tonne, following losses of 0.7 percent on Monday.

A sell-off sent copper to its lowest in 4-1/2 years earlier this month on expectations of a looming supply surplus, a situation aggravated by slowing industrial growth in China.

But steadier oil prices coupled with a quietening in Russia’s currency crisis have at least helped settle the tone in the wider markets in the past few days.

Three-month nickel fell 1.3 percent to close at $15,450 a tonne, following losses of 6.4 percent last week.

LME data showed nickel stocks rose to a record level of 408,990 tonnes, cementing the view that Indonesia’s ore ban had not tightened the market enough to justify a price uptrend.

Tin fell 3.4 percent to close at $18,395 a tonne, after earlier hitting its lowest level since August 2012 at $18,375, while aluminum closed down 0.6 percent at $1,869 a tonne.

Zinc closed down 0.3 percent at $2,161 a tonne while sister metal lead fell 0.8 percent at $1,860 a tonne.

