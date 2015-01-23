FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper drops for sixth week on dollar rally, China worries
#Financials
January 23, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

METALS-Copper drops for sixth week on dollar rally, China worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Copper falls 3.5 percent this week
    * Dollar hits 11-year high vs euro
    * China's factory growth stalls in January

 (Adds closing prices/details)
    By Harpreet Bhal
    LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Friday, posting
its sixth straight weekly loss as it moved back towards a recent
5-1/2-year low, weighed down by a stronger dollar and concerns
about the outlook for demand from top consumer China.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) ended 2.74 percent lower at $5,510 a tonne. Prices hit a
5-1/2-year-low of $5,353.25 last week and are down more than 12
percent so far this year.
    The metal used in power and construction posted a 3.5
percent weekly fall. The last time copper had a six-week losing
streak was in mid-2012.
    "We think the fall is too much. But there probably isn't any
hurry (from consumers in China) to buy copper at the moment as
no-one is going to be accumulating metal ahead of Chinese New
Year. So that's a short-term negative for copper," said Natixis
head of commodities research Nic Brown. 
    In China, data showed manufacturing growth stalled for the
second straight month in January and companies had to cut prices
at a faster clip to win new business, adding to worries about
growing deflationary pressures in the economy. 
    The U.S. manufacturing sector continued to expand in January
but at a slightly slower pace than the month before, matching
the lowest reading in a year, an industry report showed on
Friday. 
    The dollar hit its highest since September 2003 against the
euro. A strong dollar makes commodities priced in the currency
more expensive for holders of other currencies. 
    The euro has come under strong pressure since the European
Central Bank's announcement on Thursday that it would pump
around 1 trillion euros into the sagging euro zone economy. 
    "There's a strong possibility that ECB QE (quantitative
easing) could put a floor under some of these commodity prices
... when the dust settles," said analyst Joel Crane of Morgan
Stanley in Melbourne.
    But the copper market also has to contend with rising
supplies. 
    Copper stocks in LME warehouses have surged by more than a
quarter since the start of the year to more than 235,150 tonnes.
MCUSTX-TOTAL <0#MCUSTX-LOC-GRD> MCU-BEANR-TO 
    In other metals, nickel closed down 3.37 percent at
$14,350 a tonne, lead ended at $1,846, down 2.33
percent, aluminium closed at $1,828, down 2.04 percent,
zinc at $2,095, down 2.19 percent, and tin down
0.15 percent at $19,475. 
    Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook for the global
base metals industry to negative from stable due to weaker
economic growth, a drop in investor sentiment and falling copper
prices.
    
 (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton and Maytaal Angel;
editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
