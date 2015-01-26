METALS-Copper recovers after hitting 5-1/2 year low

* China stock-building speculation mounts

* Investors shake off concern over Greek election

* LME copper stocks up by a third this year (Recasts, adds closing prices, analyst comment)

By Harpreet Bhal and Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Copper recovered from a 5-1/2-year low on Monday, with investors shaking off worries over the Greek election result while speculation grew that China is again filling state metal reserves.

The victory by Greece’s leftist Syriza party spurred concern about euro zone instability, but the possibility of Greece leaving the bloc was seen as remote and confidence prevailed over the European Central Bank’s new monetary stimulus programme.

At the same time reports circled that China’s State Reserve Bureau (SRB) was looking to buy copper on the cheap in a rerun of its actions towards the end of last year, when prices of the metal slid.

“We think that the copper market is probably overshooting on the downside. At some point this is going to be quite an attractive buying opportunity,” said Nic Brown, head of commodities research at Natixis.

Still he noted persistent concern over Chinese growth.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange touched a session low of $5,339.50 a tonne, its weakest since July 2009, before paring losses to end at $5,580, up 1.27 percent.

Limiting gains in copper was evidence of rising supplies. Copper stocks in LME warehouses rose by 1,700 tonnes on Monday to 236,850 tonnes MCU-STOCKS, up by a third since the start of the year. In Shanghai, copper inventories are up 27 percent to more than 130,000 tonnes CU-STX-SGH.

BARGAIN HUNT?

But with prices falling to 5-1/2 year lows, the impact of possible Chinese SRB buying prevailed.

“Newswires are reporting that the bureau is looking for up to 20,000 tonne clips of refined metal from multiple sources. Given the price of copper ... it seems believable,” Standard Bank said in a note.

Goldman Sachs on Friday CUT its 2015 price forecasts for several base metals including copper and aluminium, citing cost deflation driven by dollar strength, cheaper input costs and better mine productivity.

Aluminium closed with a 2.84 percent gain at $1,880 a tonne, zinc finished 1.86 percent higher at $2,134, tin was up 0.64 percent at $19,600 and nickel gained 2.79 percent to $14,750.

Lead closed at $1,870 a tonne, up 1.3 percent.

