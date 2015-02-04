METALS-Copper trims gains as dollar rise offsets China central bank move

* China cuts banks’ reserve requirement ratio by 50 points

By Harpreet Bhal and Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Copper reversed earlier gains on Wednesday as oil prices retreated and the dollar rose, offsetting a move by top consumer China’s central bank to add more liquidity to the economy in a bid to boost growth.

Copper hit a two-week high of $5,755 a tonne earlier, after China’s central bank cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves to help boost bank lending and combat a growth slowdown.

“Copper spiked by about $50 on this announcement, but the gains have since faded, telling us that the move may have already been discounted,” INTL FCStone analyst Ed Meir wrote in a note.

Also limiting gains were losses in oil, which deter those who invest in commodity basket funds, and gains in the dollar, which make dollar-priced metals costly for non-U.S investors.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded down 0.16 percent at $5,680 a tonne at 1539 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day gain in 1-1/2 years on Tuesday, capping three consecutive days of gains.

Copper was also pressured earlier in the session by data showing the services sector in China grew at the slowest pace in six months in January.

“This (China bank reserves cut) will give temporary support to the market. Whether or not that continues will depend on whether people believe it will be enough to filter into the wider economy,” said Gayle Berry, metals strategist at Jefferies.

The metal used in power and construction is down 9 percent so far this year, having touched a 5-1/2 year low of $5,339.50 last week.

It remains vulnerable to signs of rising supplies. LME copper stocks rose by 1,850 tonnes on Wednesday, and have risen by more than a third this year. MCU-STOCKS

In industry news, Pan Pacific Copper, Japan’s biggest smelter, said on Wednesday it would not be taking term deliveries of copper concentrate from BHP Billiton in 2015 after the two failed to agree on processing fees.

Chinese copper producers are cutting demand for raw material scrap due to low margins at a time of weak metals prices, which could slow down growth in China’s production of refined copper this year, industry sources said.

Aluminium traded down 0.53 percent at $1,881.50 a tonne, zinc traded down 0.84 percent at $2,136 and nickel traded at $14,980, down 2.16 percent.

Lead traded at $1,848, down 0.1 percent and tin traded at $18,950, unchanged versus the prior day’s close.

