METALS-Copper set for first weekly climb in 6 weeks, China easing supports

MELBOURNE, June 26 (Reuters) - London copper was on track for its first weekly climb since mid-May on Friday, buoyed by early signs that Chinese stimulus measures may be feeding into fragile support for the market, curbing the impact of a seasonal slowdown in demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.3 percent to $5,753 a tonne by 0033 GMT, paring a small gain from the previous session. Prices were set to log a weekly gain of 1.6 percent, but were still facing a monthly loss of more than 4 percent in June.

* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper traded flat at 41,960 yuan ($6,759) a tonne.

* LME tin was set for a weekly loss of more than 3 percent, all but erasing last week’s short-covering rally as traders said that demand from the electronics sector was modest at best.

* Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its international creditors on Thursday, setting up a last-ditch effort on Saturday to either avert a default next week or start preparing to protect the euro zone from financial market turmoil.

* U.S. consumer spending recorded its largest increase in nearly six years in May on strong demand for automobiles and other big-ticket items, further evidence that economic growth was accelerating in the second quarter.

* Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd said it will suspend copper production at its Quebrada Blanca operations in northern Chile after unexpected ground movement was observed near an ore leaching plant on Thursday.

* China’s top economic planner has approved two subway system projects worth 129.8 billion yuan ($20.91 billion), according to documents published on Tuesday, continuing a run of infrastructure approvals as the government looks to support its slowing economy.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian equities fell on Friday, while major currencies like the euro and dollar drifted as the Greek debt saga sidelined investors.

DATA/EVENTS

0645 France Consumer Confidence June

0800 Euro zone Money M3 annual growth May

1400 U Mich Sentiment Final June

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin