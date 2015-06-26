METALS-Copper falls after slide in China equities, Greek talks

* China shares post some of their heaviest losses in seven years * Chinese copper buyers pay highest spot premiums since January * Huge Chinese nickel imports not demand-driven - Natixis (Updates with closing prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Copper and other base metals fell on Friday after a rout in Chinese shares and uncertainty about Greek debt talks over the weekend. Shares in China, the world's biggest metals consumer, on Friday posted some of their worst losses in seven years. "I certainly think the sharp drop in Chinese equities will have a negative effect, and that is probably the main factor today," said Nic Brown, head of commodities research at Natixis in London. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down 0.3 percent at $5,755 a tonne while aluminium slid 1.1 percent to $1,704. Copper chalked up a weekly climb of nearly 2 percent, but was still facing a monthly decline of 4 percent. Investors voiced caution about developments over the weekend, when last-ditch efforts will be made in an attempt to avert a Greek debt default. "The weekend is a long time, so I suspect we're seeing a bit of book squaring ahead of the weekend," one trader said. Copper's losses were modest, with some investors seeing early signs that Chinese stimulus measures may be feeding into fragile support for the market, curbing the impact of a seasonal slowdown in demand. "Although the dollar has been strong, copper prices have been relatively stable. That suggests that people are becoming more optimistic," said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Sydney's Ayers Alliance. Buyers in China's domestic market have this week paid the highest premiums since January for spot refined copper. LME nickel ended down 2.1 percent at $12,450 a tonne, now teetering towards the six-year low of $12,205 struck in mid-April. Traders have been shipping metal to China in the expectation that the Shanghai Futures Exchange will list a broader array of brands for delivery against its new contract. "For us, this refined metal arriving in China is purely and simply a play related to the attempted squeeze that kicked off in May. It's no reflection of stronger Chinese demand for nickel," Brown said. Backing that theory, one Singapore-based trader noted a narrowing gap in China between premiums for domestic and global brands. "I don't think it's consumption-related," he said. Zinc shed 0.3 percent to finish at $2,030 a tonne, lead fell 0.7 percent to $1,780 and tin edged 0.1 percent higher to close at $14,895. Next week markets will be eyeing an official gauge of China's manufacturing health, as well as a U.S. jobs report for clarity on the Federal Reserve's timeline for raising interest rates. PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Dale Hudson and David Goodman)