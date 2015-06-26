FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper falls after slide in China equities, Greek talks
June 26, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

METALS-Copper falls after slide in China equities, Greek talks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* China shares post some of their heaviest losses in seven
years
    * Chinese copper buyers pay highest spot premiums since
January
    * Huge Chinese nickel imports not demand-driven - Natixis

 (Updates with closing prices)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Copper and other base metals
fell on Friday after a rout in Chinese shares and uncertainty
about Greek debt talks over the weekend.
    Shares in China, the world's biggest metals consumer, on
Friday posted some of their worst losses in seven years.
 
    "I certainly think the sharp drop in Chinese equities will
have a negative effect, and that is probably the main factor
today," said Nic Brown, head of commodities research at Natixis
in London.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
closed down 0.3 percent at $5,755 a tonne while aluminium 
 slid 1.1 percent to $1,704.
    Copper chalked up a weekly climb of nearly 2 percent, but
was still facing a monthly decline of 4 percent.  
    Investors voiced caution about developments over the
weekend, when last-ditch efforts will be made in an attempt to
avert a Greek debt default.        
    "The weekend is a long time, so I suspect we're seeing a bit
of book squaring ahead of the weekend," one trader said. 
    Copper's losses were modest, with some investors seeing
early signs that Chinese stimulus measures may be feeding into
fragile support for the market, curbing the impact of a seasonal
slowdown in demand. 
    "Although the dollar has been strong, copper prices have
been relatively stable. That suggests that people are becoming
more optimistic," said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment
officer at Sydney's Ayers Alliance.
    Buyers in China's domestic market have this week paid the
highest premiums since January for spot refined copper.
 
    LME nickel ended down 2.1 percent at $12,450 a
tonne, now teetering towards the six-year low of $12,205 struck
in mid-April. Traders have been shipping metal to China in the
expectation that the Shanghai Futures Exchange will list a
broader array of brands for delivery against its new contract. 
    "For us, this refined metal arriving in China is purely and
simply a play related to the attempted squeeze that kicked off
in May. It's no reflection of stronger Chinese demand for
nickel," Brown said. 
    Backing that theory, one Singapore-based trader noted a
narrowing gap in China between premiums for domestic and global
brands. "I don't think it's consumption-related," he said.  
    Zinc shed 0.3 percent to finish at $2,030 a tonne,
lead fell 0.7 percent to $1,780 and tin edged 0.1
percent higher to close at $14,895. 
    Next week markets will be eyeing an official gauge of
China's manufacturing health, as well as a U.S. jobs report for
clarity on the Federal Reserve's timeline for raising interest
rates. 
           
    PRICES    
    Three month LME copper          
    Most active ShFE copper         
    Three month LME aluminium       
    Most active ShFE aluminium      
    Three month LME zinc            
    Most active ShFE zinc           
    Three month LME lead            
    Most active ShFE lead           
    Three month LME nickel          
    Most active ShFE nickel          
    Three month LME tin             
    Most active ShFE tin                    
    

 (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing
by Dale Hudson and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
