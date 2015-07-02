METALS-London copper holds ground on brighter U.S. prospects

MELBOURNE, July 2 (Reuters) - London copper held its ground on Thursday after strong U.S. data eclipsed worries about factory growth in Asia, with a jobs report later in the session expected to support the view that the world’s biggest economy is gaining steam.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded flat at $5,778 a tonne by 0029 GMT, following a steady close in the previous session and after sliding 4 percent in June.

* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper climbed 0.7 percent to 42,230 yuan ($6,810) a tonne.

* A defiant Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged Greeks on Wednesday to reject an international bailout deal, wrecking any prospect of repairing broken relations with European Union partners before a referendum on Sunday that may decide Greece’s future in Europe.

* U.S. private employers hired the most workers in six months in June and factory activity picked up, providing fresh evidence the economy was gathering solid momentum after contracting at the start of the year.

* Global manufacturing growth slowed last month with most Asian economies remaining weak, while Greece’s woes kept euro zone factories in check and U.S. manufacturing turned in a mixed performance, business surveys showed on Wednesday.

* Chile’s government said it will inject $225 million in capital into state-owned copper miner known locally as Codelco, to help fund its ambitious investment plans.

MARKETS NEWS

* Stocks worldwide rose on Wednesday on signs a resolution of Greece’s debt crisis appeared in hand, but U.S. stocks later dropped from earlier levels after the prime minister called on Greeks to reject a bailout deal with international creditors.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EZ Producer Prices for May

1230 US Non-farm Payrolls for June

1230 US Unemployment rate for June

1400 US Durable goods, factory orders for May

PRICES

