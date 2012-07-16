FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mercuria to announce China metals team
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 16, 2012 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

Mercuria to announce China metals team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Swiss energy and commodities trader Mercuria has appointed James Jian Wu as head of its new Chinese metals trading business based in Shanghai, industry sources close to the appointment process said on Monday.

Wu, who will be managing director of Mercuria (China) Metal Resources Co. Ltd, has also been made head of global metal physical trading for the company. Recent Mercuria recruit Jin Guo will be Wu’s deputy.

Geneva-based Mercuria, one of the world’s top five energy trading houses with an annual turnover of more than $80 billion, will announce the appointments later on Monday or on Tuesday, said the sources, who declined to be identified.

A spokesman for Mercuria was not available for immediate comment or to give further details of the appointments.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.