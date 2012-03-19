FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US gold slips, copper firms, markets weigh outlooks
March 19, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 6 years

US gold slips, copper firms, markets weigh outlooks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. gold futures were down
modestly in early Monday dealings, while copper rose slightly as
investors in both markets weighed seemingly divergent economic
growth outlooks for China and the United States.	
	
    FUNDAMENTALS 	
    * Gold steadied at slightly lower levels after its largest
weekly fall last week in three months. Evidence of investor and
central bank demand in recent weeks helped offset the negative
impact of a weaker euro. 	
     * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent on the day at
$1,654.90 an ounce by 1124 GMT, having fallen by more than 3
percent last week.	
    * COMEX April gold lost $2.6 per ounce to $1,653.2.  	
    *  Copper steadied as investors weighed concern about demand
in top consumer China, where the key property sector has cooled,
against an improved outlook in the U.S., the world's largest
economy. 	
    *  Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 was little changed at $8,501 per tonne by 1009 GMT, from
$8,510 at the close on Friday.	
    * COMEX May copper futures was up 1.80 at $3.89.60
per lb.	
	
    ECONOMY	
    * Chicago Midwest business activity barometer for January
due at 0830 EDT/1230 GMT. 	
         	
    MARKETS 	
    * World stocks edged lower, with European banks under
pressure ahead of an auction to determine the payout on Greek
credit default swaps. 	
    * Crude oil rose as tension over Iran's nuclear program
offset a Saudi increase in production. 	
     	
 Prices at 8:03 a.m. EDT (1203 GMT)                          
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1655.70    -0.20   0.0%    5.7%
 US silver                   32.455   -0.149  -0.5%   16.3%
 US platinum                1677.90     2.40   0.1%   19.9%
 US palladium                701.85     0.15   0.0%    7.0%
 US copper                   388.85     1.15   0.3%   13.2%
 	
	
 (Reporting by Carole Vaporean)

