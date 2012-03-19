US gold slips, copper firms, markets weigh outlooks

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. gold futures were down modestly in early Monday dealings, while copper rose slightly as investors in both markets weighed seemingly divergent economic growth outlooks for China and the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold steadied at slightly lower levels after its largest weekly fall last week in three months. Evidence of investor and central bank demand in recent weeks helped offset the negative impact of a weaker euro. * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent on the day at $1,654.90 an ounce by 1124 GMT, having fallen by more than 3 percent last week. * COMEX April gold lost $2.6 per ounce to $1,653.2. * Copper steadied as investors weighed concern about demand in top consumer China, where the key property sector has cooled, against an improved outlook in the U.S., the world's largest economy. * Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $8,501 per tonne by 1009 GMT, from $8,510 at the close on Friday. * COMEX May copper futures was up 1.80 at $3.89.60 per lb. ECONOMY * Chicago Midwest business activity barometer for January due at 0830 EDT/1230 GMT. MARKETS * World stocks edged lower, with European banks under pressure ahead of an auction to determine the payout on Greek credit default swaps. * Crude oil rose as tension over Iran's nuclear program offset a Saudi increase in production. Prices at 8:03 a.m. EDT (1203 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1655.70 -0.20 0.0% 5.7% US silver 32.455 -0.149 -0.5% 16.3% US platinum 1677.90 2.40 0.1% 19.9% US palladium 701.85 0.15 0.0% 7.0% US copper 388.85 1.15 0.3% 13.2% (Reporting by Carole Vaporean)