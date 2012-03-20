US gold, copper lose ground as dollar gains

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. gold futures fell with copper in early Tuesday business, as the dollar gained against a basket of currencies, helped higher by concerns that China's raw material demand could be slowing. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold came under pressure from the strength in the dollar, which profited from the growing view that the U.S. economy is on a firmer footing. * Spot gold was down 0.6 percent on the day at $1,649.24 an ounce by 1110 GMT, having slid by nearly 3 percent so far this month. * COMEX April gold slipped $25.0 per ounce to $1,642.4. * Copper fell as euro and equities markets retreated and after BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, raised concerns about the possibility of a sharp slowdown in demand from top metals consumer China. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.6 percent to $8,432 per tonne by 1204 GMT from a close of $8,570 on Monday. * COMEX May copper futures lost 9.20 to $3.8170 per lb. ECONOMY * U.S. Housing Starts for February due at 0830 a.m. EST/1230 GMT, increase to 700,000 forecast from 699,000 previously. MARKETS * The euro eased along with European stocks as investors eyed talks between Italy's government and unions on reforms aimed at turning around its economy. * Crude fell on signs of increased supply from Saudi Arabia, a return to pre-war export levels from Libya, a slowdown in Chinese demand and a stronger dollar. Prices at 8:05 a.m. EDT (1205 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1644.10 -23.20 -1.4% 4.9% US silver 32.150 -0.805 -2.4% 15.2% US platinum 1656.80 -27.90 -1.7% 18.4% US palladium 698.00 -9.60 -1.4% 6.4% US copper 382.20 -8.70 -2.2% 11.2% (Reporting by Carole Vaporean)