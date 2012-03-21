FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US gold, copper advance as dollar loses to euro
March 21, 2012

US gold, copper advance as dollar loses to euro

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. gold and copper futures
rose with the euro in early Wednesday trade, on signs Greece's
bailout was progressing smoothly.	
    	
     FUNDAMENTALS 	
    * Gold traded broadly steady, as a boost from a modestly
stronger euro against the dollar partly offset slow consumer
demand and an erosion in holdings of the metal in
exchange-traded products. 	
    *  Spot gold was quoted up 0.1 percent on the day at
$1,650.90 an ounce by 1130 GMT. 	
    * COMEX April gold added $2.10 per ounce to
$1,649.10.  	
    * Copper steadied as support from a weaker dollar and a
budding economic recovery in the United States offset worries
about slower growth in China's demand for commodities. 	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
rose 0.1 percent to $8,440 a tonne by 1103 GMT, reversing losses
from the previous session when it fell to its lowest since March
9 at $8,383 a tonne.  	
    * COMEX May copper futures gained 1.15 to $3.8410 per
lb.	
	
    ECONOMY	
    * U.S. Existing Home Starts for February due at 0830 a.m.
EST/1230 GMT. Forecast to increase by 1.1 percent.	
         	
    MARKETS 	
    * World stocks hovered near 8-month highs on further
evidence of a U.S. economic recovery and easing worries about
slowing growth in China. 	
    * Crude oil rose on a surprise drawdown in U.S. inventories.
 	
     	
     	
 Prices at 8:04 a.m. EDT (1204 GMT)                          
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1648.40     1.40   0.1%    5.2%
 US silver                   31.985    0.151   0.5%   14.6%
 US platinum                1639.10   -15.20  -0.9%   17.1%
 US palladium                695.35    -1.70  -0.2%    6.0%
 US copper                   384.40     1.40   0.4%   11.9%
    	
	
	
 (Reporting by Carole Vaporean)

