US gold, copper tumble as euro loses on weak PMIs

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. gold and copper futures slid in early Thursday business when the euro tumbled after release of weak manufacturing data out of both the euro zone and China. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold fell to its lowest level since mid-January on a stronger dollar, soft Asia consumer demand and weakening investor appetite for the metal. * Spot gold fell by as much as 1 percent to a session low of $1,631.74 an ounce, its lowest since January 16, to then trade at $1,633.69 an ounce by 0934 GMT. * COMEX April gold was down $16.50 per ounce, or 0.99 percent, to $1,633.90. * Copper prices fell to a two-week low after shrinking factory activity in top consumer China and worsening euro zone purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) raised concerns about the outlook for demand, with a weak euro adding pressure to prices. * Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)fell to $8,317.50 a tonne at 1015 GMT, down 1.6 percent from Wednesday's close of $8,455 a tonne. * COMEX May copper futures slid 8.30 cents to $3.7625 per lb. ECONOMY * HSBC'S China flash Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 48.1 in March from February's 49.6. * Markit's German March factory PMI fell to 48.1, against expectations for 51.0 and February's 50.2. * Markit's Eurozone Composite PMI fell to 48.7 in March, below the 49.7 expected and 49.3 in February. * U.S. initial jobless claims at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) are seen at 354,000, up from last week's 351,000. * U.S. February leading indicators at 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) are forecast up 0.6 percent, versus January's 0.5 percent rise. MARKETS * World stocks slipped and the euro tumbled on concern about contractions in Chinese and German manufacturing. * Crude fell on weak Chinese and European manufacturing data and the implications for global energy demand. Prices at 8:11 a.m. EDT (1211 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1634.00 -16.20 -1.0% 4.3% US silver 31.775 -0.452 -1.4% 13.8% US platinum 1619.40 -21.00 -1.3% 15.7% US palladium 674.00 -14.65 -2.1% 2.7% US copper 376.65 -7.90 -2.1% 9.6% (Reporting by Carole Vaporean; Editing by Philip Barbara)