US gold, copper advance with rising euro

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. gold and copper futures rallied in early Friday dealings, spurred by the euro's bounce back against the dollar as concerns about slowing Chinese and euro zone growth abated somewhat. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold rose, led by a rebound in the euro, but was still set for a fourth consecutive weekly loss, due to patchy consumer demand and evidence of the waning investor appetite for the metal as confidence in the economic outlook strengthens. * Spot gold was up around 0.3 percent at $1,649.76 an ounce by 1105 GMT, having recovered from a low of $1,627.68 on Thursday, but still on course a 0.6 percent decline on the week, the fourth weekly loss in a row. * COMEX April gold added $6.50 per ounce to $1,649. * Copper rebounded from a two-week low hit the previous session, helped by a weaker dollar and falling inventories, but was still on track for a weekly loss as worries over demand growth in top consumer China and elsewhere lingered. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.3 percent to $8,403 a tonne by 0943 GMT from a close of $8,290 on Thursday. * COMEX May copper futures jumped 5.30 cents to $3.8205 per lb. ECONOMY * U.S. new home sales for February are due at 1000 a.m. EDT/1400 GMT and are forecast to rise to a 325,000 rate from 321,000 previously. MARKETS * The euro recouped losses and global stocks were little changed below this week's 8-month high while demand for German government debt rose amid concerns about Chinese and euro zone growth. * Oil rebounded after Thursday's sell off as supply concerns underpinned prices despite reassurances from the International Energy Agency about Saudi supply. Prices at 8:15 a.m. EDT (1214 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1646.70 4.00 0.3% 5.1% US silver 31.535 0.190 0.6% 13.0% US platinum 1617.60 5.50 0.3% 15.6% US palladium 656.30 5.25 0.8% 0.0% US copper 379.10 2.55 0.7% 10.3% (Reporting by Carole Vaporean)