FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US gold down on profit taking, copper higher
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 24, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 6 years

US gold down on profit taking, copper higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. gold futures fell Friday as
investors took profits after rallies from earlier this week,
while copper futures climbed on a weaker dollar.	
               	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * U.S. gold futures retreated, shrugging off gains in the
euro and struggling to maintain traction after this week's
already hefty price climb, as buyers favoured assets seen as
higher risk such as stocks and industrial commodities. 	
    * U.S. copper futures rose as the dollar fell against the
euro, with the metal on track to post its biggest weekly gain in
a month.  	
    * Caution about the outlook for economic growth and demand
from top consumer China capped further gains for the industrial
metal.	
    	
    ECONOMY	
    * U.S. new home sales for January. 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) 	
	
    MARKETS 	
    * European stocks and 'the euro gained on optimism over
global growth but higher oil prices and the euro zone debt
crisis tempered the rise.  	
    * Crude oil rose and headed for its fifth straight weekly
gain on tension between Iran and the West over the Islamic
Republic's nuclear program.  	
    	
 Prices at 8:38 a.m. EST (1338 GMT)                           
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1781.20    -5.10  -0.3%   13.7%
 US silver                   35.430   -0.126  -0.4%   26.9%
 US platinum                1716.00    -7.00  -0.4%   22.6%
 US palladium                712.65    -5.75  -0.8%    8.6%
 US copper                   381.45     0.85   0.2%   11.0%
 	
	
 (Reporting By Frank Tang)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.