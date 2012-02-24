US gold down on profit taking, copper higher

Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. gold futures fell Friday as investors took profits after rallies from earlier this week, while copper futures climbed on a weaker dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. gold futures retreated, shrugging off gains in the euro and struggling to maintain traction after this week's already hefty price climb, as buyers favoured assets seen as higher risk such as stocks and industrial commodities. * U.S. copper futures rose as the dollar fell against the euro, with the metal on track to post its biggest weekly gain in a month. * Caution about the outlook for economic growth and demand from top consumer China capped further gains for the industrial metal. ECONOMY * U.S. new home sales for January. 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) MARKETS * European stocks and 'the euro gained on optimism over global growth but higher oil prices and the euro zone debt crisis tempered the rise. * Crude oil rose and headed for its fifth straight weekly gain on tension between Iran and the West over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program. Prices at 8:38 a.m. EST (1338 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1781.20 -5.10 -0.3% 13.7% US silver 35.430 -0.126 -0.4% 26.9% US platinum 1716.00 -7.00 -0.4% 22.6% US palladium 712.65 -5.75 -0.8% 8.6% US copper 381.45 0.85 0.2% 11.0% (Reporting By Frank Tang)