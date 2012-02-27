FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-US gold, copper futures hit by strong oil, euro zone fears
#Basic Materials
February 27, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 6 years ago

REFILE-US gold, copper futures hit by strong oil, euro zone fears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to additional subscribers)	
    Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. gold and copper futures
weakened at the start of the trading week on Monday, pressured
by European debt worries and  higher oil prices.	
                 	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * U.S. gold futures fell in line with the euro, equities and
other commodities, as worries over the euro zone debt crisis and
the impact of high crude oil prices on economic recovery spurred
risk aversion. 	
    * U.S. copper futures were also under pressure as Chinese
demand remained weak, high oil prices threatened to derail a
fragile global economy and as investors fretted about how Europe
would fund its mountain of debt. 	
    * Looking forward, China's National Bureau of Statistics is
scheduled to release the official manufacturing activity number
on Thursday, and if it confirms last week's poor HSBC flash data
reading, copper may be prone to more selling. 	
	
    ECONOMY	
    * No major U.S. economic data due. 	
	
    MARKETS 	
    * European stocks and the euro slipped on worries that
higher oil prices could prevent an economic recovery.
  	
    * Crude oil backtracked a bit after its rise to 10-month
highs on worries over supply disruption in the Middle East.
 	
    	
 Prices at 9:08 a.m. EST (1408 GMT)                            
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1773.80    -2.60  -0.2%   13.2%
 US silver                   35.395    0.057   0.2%   26.8%
 US platinum                1709.80    -5.30  -0.3%   22.2%
 US palladium                708.40    -2.35  -0.3%    8.0%
 US copper                   383.85    -2.45  -0.6%   11.7%
     	
	
	
 (Reporting By Chris Kelly)

