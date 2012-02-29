FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US copper rallies after stronger US GDP, gold falls
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 29, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 6 years ago

US copper rallies after stronger US GDP, gold falls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - U.S. copper futures rallied on
Wednesday after the European Central Bank offered banks 530
billion euros of cheap money and after the U.S. reported a
faster-than-forecast 3.0 percent fourth quarter growth pace,
while gold slipped with the euro following the liquidity
addition. 	
                 	
    FUNDAMENTALS 	
    * Copper prices rallied to a more than two-week high after
banks snapped up more than 500 billion euros in cheap funding
from the European Central Bank, helping risky assets push 	
higher.   	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
was $8,638 a tonne at 1318 GMT, up 0.4 percent from a close of
$8,600 a tonne on Tuesday. A session peak at $8,695.25 was its
highest level since Feb. 10.	
    * U.S. copper futures for May delivery jumped 2.65
cents to $3.9480. 	
    * Banks took 530 billion euros at the European Central
Bank's second offering of three-year funds, slightly above
forecasts, fuelling hopes that more credit will flow to
businesses and government borrowing costs will ease further.
  	
    * Gold eased, reversing a brief move higher after the
European Central Bank fed cash-hungry commercial banks over half
a trillion euros in cheap loans, further greasing the wheels of
the financial system, but depressing the euro's value. 	
    * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent on the day to
$1,785.46 an ounce, bringing the gains for February to 2.6
percent, which would mark a second monthly gain.	
    * Continued failure of the price to breach $1,800 an ounce
could prompt some investors to book profits, analysts said.	
    * U.S. gold futures for April delivery fell by $5.70
cents an ounce to $1,782.70.  	
    	
    ECONOMY	
    * U.S. preliminary GDP for Q4 grew by 3.0 percent, faster
than forecasts of up 2.8 percent. 	
    * The U.S. economy's growth pace quickened in the fourth
quarter on slightly firmer consumer and business spending, which
could help to allay fears of a sharp slowdown in growth in early
2012. 	
    * February Chicago PMI due at 945 a.m. EST. Index expected
to rise to 61.5.	
    * Federal Reserve's Beige Book due at 2:00 p.m. EST (1900
GMT).	
	
    MARKETS 	
    * The U.S. dollar and the euro pared losses against the yen
on Wednesday after the release of stronger-than-expected U.S.
economic expansion data for the fourth quarter. 	
    * Brent and U.S. crude futures initially extended gains on
Wednesday after a report showed the U.S. economy grew at a
slightly faster rate than initially thought in the fourth
quarter.  	
     	
 Prices at 8:37 a.m. EST (1336 GMT)                          
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1784.80    -3.60  -0.2%   13.9%
 US silver                   37.075   -0.065  -0.2%   32.8%
 US platinum                1727.00     3.50   0.2%   23.4%
 US palladium                719.95     0.20   0.0%    9.7%
 US copper                   392.70     1.50   0.4%   14.3%

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.