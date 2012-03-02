FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-US gold, copper drop early as dollar firms
#Basic Materials
March 2, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 6 years ago

REFILE-US gold, copper drop early as dollar firms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of early in headline)	
    NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. gold and copper
futures fell with the euro on Friday, but investors seeking the
metals at lower levels limits losses. 	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS 	
    * Gold stumbled under the weight of the stronger dollar, and
was set for its largest weekly decline since mid-December, after
an aggressive sell-off earlier in the week. Still, investors
showed no loss of appetite for the metal at lower levels. 	
    * Spot gold was indicated 0.5 percent lower on the
day at $1,707.51 an ounce by 1325 GMT, heading for a 3 percent
decline this week.	
    * U.S. gold futures for April delivery lost $11.40 an
ounce at $1,710.80 per ounce.	
    * Copper prices steadied after rising more than 1 percent in
the previous session, following reassuring manufacturing data
from China. But continued concerns about slow demand from the
metal's top consumer kept prices soft. 	
    * Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) traded at $8,584 a tonne in official rings, down 	
from Thursday's close of $8,630 a tonne.	
    * The red metal earlier hit a session high of 8,670 a tonne,
not far from the year's peak of $8,765 reached in early
February, although volumes were thin going into the weekend.  	
    * U.S. copper futures for May delivery were down 1.90
cents to $3.9125 per lb. 	
	
    ECONOMY	
    * New York ISM due at 0945 a.m. EST (1445 GMT)	
            	
    MARKETS 	
    * World stocks rose again in the wake of the European
Central Bank's massive cash injection. 	
    * The dollar gained against the euro, which was hurt by
lingering concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. 	
    * Crude oil slipped after fears eased over potential supply
disruption in the Middle East. 	
     	
 Prices at 8:43 a.m. EST (1343 GMT)                           
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1707.70   -14.50  -0.8%    9.0%
 US silver                   34.935   -0.676  -1.9%   25.1%
 US platinum                1697.80    -3.30  -0.2%   21.3%
 US palladium                  0.00     0.00   0.0% -100.0%
 US copper                   391.00    -1.45  -0.4%   13.8%
      	
	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Carole Vaporean)

