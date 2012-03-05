FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US gold and copper fall on worries over China, Greece
#Basic Materials
March 5, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 6 years ago

US gold and copper fall on worries over China, Greece

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. gold and copper
futures fell Monday, tracking weaker equities, pressured by
lingering worries about Greece's debt problems and China's
growth. 	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS 	
    * U.S. gold futures slipped as concerns over Greece's
progress on completing a debt restructuring deal and poor euro
zone data lifted the dollar versus the euro, and as appetite for
assets seen as higher risk, like commodities. 	
    * Commodities and equities fell broadly after Chinese
Premier Wen Jiabao cut his country's growth target to 7.5
percent for 2012, from the 8 percent set in the previous eight
years.    	
    * Commodities' price performances will increasingly diverge
this year, with supply and demand fundamentals in each market
exerting a stronger role, as economies start to recover and more
than three years of monetary stimulus come to an end.
 	
    * Copper futures fell around 1 percent, undermined by news
that top copper consumer China has shaved its economic growth
outlook for this year, and by concerns over Greece's progress on
completing a huge debt restructuring deal. 	
	
    ECONOMY	
    * HSBC's China Services PMI climbed to a seasonally adjusted
53.9 in February from January's 52.5.	
    * Markit revised down its February Eurozone Composite PMI to
49.3 from a preliminary 49.7, below January's 50.4.	
    * U.S. January Factory Orders at 1000 EDT (1500 GMT) are
seen down 1.5 percent after December's 1.1 percent rise.	
           	
    MARKETS 	
    * Stocks fell and the euro hit a two-week low on a weak euro
zone PMI, and news that China will accept a slower growth rate.
 	
    * Brent crude inched up and U.S. oil eased as worries over a
supply crunch eased after China lowered its economic growth
target for 2012 and Iraq boosted production. 	
     	
 Prices at 8:34 a.m. EST (1334 GMT)                            
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1703.10    -6.70  -0.4%    8.7%
 US silver                   34.385   -0.135  -0.4%   23.2%
 US platinum                1670.90   -20.80  -1.2%   19.4%
 US palladium                708.70    -3.85  -0.5%    8.0%
 US copper                   387.15    -3.15  -0.8%   12.7%
 
 	
 (Reporting By Frank Tang)

