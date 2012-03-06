FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US gold, copper fall sharply on economic fears
#Basic Materials
March 6, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 6 years ago

US gold, copper fall sharply on economic fears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. gold and copper
futures slid Tuesday, tracking weaker equities, as a decline in
investors' risk appetite amid economic worries led to losses in
markets across the board. 	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS 	
    * U.S. gold futures fell more than 1 percent as jitters over
whether private creditors will agree to a Greek bond swap deal
and wider euro zone growth pressured the euro versus the dollar.
 	
    * Platinum, palladium and silver futures contracts were all
caught up in the selling, falling more than 2 percent in gold's
wake.	
    * Copper futures fell for a third straight day, pulled lower
by a stronger dollar and concerns that slower growth in China
will curb demand from the world's biggest consumer of the
industrial 	
metal. 	
	
    ECONOMY	
    * Euro zone fourth quarter gross domestic product fell 0.3
percent, unchanged from last month's estimate.  	
           	
    MARKETS 	
    * European shares fell and the euro hit an 18-day low on
fears that Greece will not be able to complete its debt
restructuring deal and of a slowing global economy. 	
    * Oil fell as concerns over global economic growth
overshadowed tension's over Iran's nuclear work. 	
     	
 Prices at 9:00 a.m. EST (1400 GMT)                            
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1680.80   -23.10  -1.4%    7.3%
 US silver                   33.060   -0.635  -1.9%   18.4%
 US platinum                1619.50   -43.10  -2.6%   15.7%
 US palladium                673.40   -33.55  -4.8%    2.6%
 US copper                   376.25    -9.75  -2.5%    9.5%
 	
	
	
 (Reporting By Frank Tang;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

