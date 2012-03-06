US gold, copper fall sharply on economic fears

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. gold and copper futures slid Tuesday, tracking weaker equities, as a decline in investors' risk appetite amid economic worries led to losses in markets across the board. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. gold futures fell more than 1 percent as jitters over whether private creditors will agree to a Greek bond swap deal and wider euro zone growth pressured the euro versus the dollar. * Platinum, palladium and silver futures contracts were all caught up in the selling, falling more than 2 percent in gold's wake. * Copper futures fell for a third straight day, pulled lower by a stronger dollar and concerns that slower growth in China will curb demand from the world's biggest consumer of the industrial metal. ECONOMY * Euro zone fourth quarter gross domestic product fell 0.3 percent, unchanged from last month's estimate. MARKETS * European shares fell and the euro hit an 18-day low on fears that Greece will not be able to complete its debt restructuring deal and of a slowing global economy. * Oil fell as concerns over global economic growth overshadowed tension's over Iran's nuclear work. Prices at 9:00 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1680.80 -23.10 -1.4% 7.3% US silver 33.060 -0.635 -1.9% 18.4% US platinum 1619.50 -43.10 -2.6% 15.7% US palladium 673.40 -33.55 -4.8% 2.6% US copper 376.25 -9.75 -2.5% 9.5% (Reporting By Frank Tang;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)