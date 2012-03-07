FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US gold and copper up as economic sentiment improves
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 7, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 6 years ago

US gold and copper up as economic sentiment improves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. gold futures rose
Wednesday, snapping three straight losing days, on improved
economic sentiment. Copper followed suit.	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS 	
    * U.S. gold futures rose on a rebound in the euro versus the
dollar and a tentative recovery in demand for physical gold at
lower prices. 	
    * Platinum and palladium futures underpinned as tens of
thousands of South Africans staged a one-day national strike,
hitting mining production. 	
    * Copper futures edged up, recovering from previous day's
sharp falls to trade near a three-week low, with the metal
remaining near the bottom of its recent trading range on 	
uncertainty about demand from top consumer China. 	
	
    ECONOMY	
    * Japanese January leading indicators rose 1.1 percent. 	
    * German January industrial orders fell 2.7 percent, defying
expectations for a 0.5 percent rise. 	
           	
    MARKETS 	
    * European shares steadied and the euro recovered from a
3-week low as markets braced for the outcome of the Greek debt
restructuring deal. 	
    * Crude gained after China said it would boost energy
imports this year. 	
	
     	
 Prices at 8:28 a.m. EST (1328 GMT)                           
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1679.70     7.60   0.5%    7.2%
 US silver                   32.995    0.212   0.7%   18.2%
 US platinum                1625.10    13.20   0.8%   16.1%
 US palladium                676.00     4.40   0.7%    3.0%
 US copper                   372.85    -0.85  -0.2%    8.5%
 	
 (Reporting By Frank Tang)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.