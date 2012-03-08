FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US gold, copper up on economic optimism, Greece
#Basic Materials
March 8, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 6 years

US gold, copper up on economic optimism, Greece

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. gold and copper
futures rose on optimism about a nearly completed Greece's debt
deal to avert a chaotic default.	
	
    FUNDAMENTALS 	
    * U.S. gold futures up, led by a climb in the euro on the
back of growing confidence in Greece's ability to complete a
bond swap to avoid defaulting on its debt. 	
    * Bullion's decline to six-week lows earlier this week
lifted investor demand.	
    * Copper futures rose more than 1 percent as investor
confidence improved on hopes that Greece would complete a 	
debt swap and with a weaker dollar also supporting base metals.
 	
	
    ECONOMY	
    * New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly
rose last week, but not enough to change perceptions that the
labor market was strengthening.  	
           	
    MARKETS 	
    * Stock markets and the euro gained on hopes that Greece
would pull off a bond swap needed to avoid a default and that
news on the U.S. economy would continue to improve. 	
    * Oil rose on hopes that Greece would win enough creditor
support to avoid a messy default on its debt and on continuing
fears of supply disruptions from Iran. 	
	
     	
 Prices at 8:50 a.m. EST (1350 GMT)                             
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1701.00    17.10   1.0%    8.6%
 US silver                   33.935    0.350   1.0%   21.5%
 US platinum                1639.00    11.70   0.7%   17.1%
 US palladium                697.90    12.55   1.8%    6.4%
 US copper                   381.15     4.45   1.2%   10.9%
 	
	
 (Reporting By Frank Tang)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

