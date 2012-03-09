FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US gold down after nonfarm payrolls, copper higher
#Basic Materials
March 9, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 6 years ago

US gold down after nonfarm payrolls, copper higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. gold futures fell
as the dollar jumped after an encouraging U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report, while copper contracts remained higher.	
	
    FUNDAMENTALS 	
    * U.S. gold futures turned negative after a
better-than-expected jobs report boosted the dollar, erasing
initial gains due to optimism surrounding Greece's debt swap.
 	
    * U.S. employment grew solidly for a third straight month in
February, a sign the economic recovery was broadening and in
less need of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
 	
    * Copper futures remained higher, as investors digested the
jobs report.	
    * Copper prices were already spurred by expectations that
China could ease monetary policy further and boost demand for
industrial metals after inflation slowed. 	
	
    MARKETS 	
    * The euro fell nearly 1 percent against the dollar as
profit taking quickened pace after the nonfarm payrolls report.
 	
    * Brent crude dipped with the Greek bond swap out of the way
after the U.S. employment report. 	
   	
 Prices at 8:42 a.m. EST (1342 GMT)                            
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1690.20    -8.50  -0.5%    7.9%
 US silver                   33.660   -0.161  -0.5%   20.6%
 US platinum                1665.00     8.30   0.5%   19.0%
 US palladium                697.70    -1.75  -0.3%    6.3%
 US copper                   381.50     2.40   0.6%   11.0%
 	
 (Reporting By Frank Tang)

