US gold and copper ease as oil drops, FOMC eyed
March 12, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 6 years ago

US gold and copper ease as oil drops, FOMC eyed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. gold and copper
futures fell Monday, taking the lead from a drop in crude oil
prices, as markets now focus on the Federal Reserve's policy
statement later this week.	
	
    FUNDAMENTALS 	
    * U.S. gold futures slid nearly 1 percent under pressure
from dwindling expectations for the Federal Reserve to signal
the need for more measures to keep U.S. rates low. 	
    * Longer-term gold exchange-traded fund investors took their
bullion holdings to a fresh record, Reuters data showed.	
    * Copper futures eased due to concern about over-supply and
demand in commodity-consuming giant China. 	
	
    ECONOMY	
    * China posted a $31.5 billion trade deficit in February,
flipping a $27.3 billion January surplus on a 39.6 percent
expansion in imports and an 18.4 percent export rise. 	
     	
    MARKETS 	
    * Improving U.S. economic data kept the dollar flat, while
shares and commodities gave up gains on fretting about Asia
slowing and Europe's debts and scant growth. 	
    * Oil prices snapped four days of gains on  worries over
Middle East supplies and the health of the global economy and
fuel demand. 	
   	
 Prices at 8:50 a.m. EST (1250 GMT)                            
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1696.70   -14.90  -0.9%    8.3%
 US silver                   33.715   -0.497  -1.4%   20.8%
 US platinum                1679.80    -5.10  -0.3%   20.0%
 US palladium                704.65    -5.30  -0.8%    7.4%
 US copper                   382.00    -4.05  -1.0%   11.2%
 	
	
 (Reporting By Frank Tang)

