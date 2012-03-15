FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US gold steadies, copper edges up on better sentiment
March 15, 2012

US gold steadies, copper edges up on better sentiment

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. gold futures
steadied on Thursday after recent sharp losses, while copper
edged up as the dollar weakness and better global economic
sentiment helped stabilize the industrial metals market.	
	
    FUNDAMENTALS 	
    * U.S. gold futures steadied after the producer prices and
weekly jobless claims data. 	
    * Analysts said a strong dollar and fading expectations of
more monetary easing in the United States made the yellow metal
vulnerable to more selling.	
    * U.S. copper futures edged up, recovering after a 1 percent
drop in the previous session, but concerns about the outlook for
demand from top consumer China weighed on sentiment and kept
prices within a tight trading range. 	
    * LME copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL continued to fall, down 	
2,875 tonnes to 267,750 tonnes, the lowest level since July 	
2009. The ratio of canceled warrants - material earmarked for 	
delivery - to the total stocks at 33.47 percent. 	
	
    ECONOMY	
    * New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell back to a
four-year low last week, a government report showed, suggesting
further strengthening in the labor market.  	
    * The U.S. February producer price index rose 0.4 percent.  	
	
    MARKETS 	
    * European shares traded near eight-month highs on a
brighter global economic outlook, greater risk appetite, a
strong dollar and rotation out of government debt. 	
    * Crude steadied after falling the previous session, as
bulging U.S. crude stocks trumped concerns about tensions
between Iran and the West. 	
   	
 Prices at 8:41 a.m. EDT (1241 GMT)                             
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1643.60     0.90   0.0%    4.9%
 US silver                   32.110   -0.071  -0.2%   15.0%
 US platinum                1674.70    -0.60   0.0%   19.6%
 US palladium                693.25    -4.20  -0.6%    5.7%
 US copper                   385.35     0.55   0.1%   12.2%
 	
	
 (Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Alden Bentley)

