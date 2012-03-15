US gold steadies, copper edges up on better sentiment

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. gold futures steadied on Thursday after recent sharp losses, while copper edged up as the dollar weakness and better global economic sentiment helped stabilize the industrial metals market. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. gold futures steadied after the producer prices and weekly jobless claims data. * Analysts said a strong dollar and fading expectations of more monetary easing in the United States made the yellow metal vulnerable to more selling. * U.S. copper futures edged up, recovering after a 1 percent drop in the previous session, but concerns about the outlook for demand from top consumer China weighed on sentiment and kept prices within a tight trading range. * LME copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL continued to fall, down 2,875 tonnes to 267,750 tonnes, the lowest level since July 2009. The ratio of canceled warrants - material earmarked for delivery - to the total stocks at 33.47 percent. ECONOMY * New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell back to a four-year low last week, a government report showed, suggesting further strengthening in the labor market. * The U.S. February producer price index rose 0.4 percent. MARKETS * European shares traded near eight-month highs on a brighter global economic outlook, greater risk appetite, a strong dollar and rotation out of government debt. * Crude steadied after falling the previous session, as bulging U.S. crude stocks trumped concerns about tensions between Iran and the West. Prices at 8:41 a.m. EDT (1241 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1643.60 0.90 0.0% 4.9% US silver 32.110 -0.071 -0.2% 15.0% US platinum 1674.70 -0.60 0.0% 19.6% US palladium 693.25 -4.20 -0.6% 5.7% US copper 385.35 0.55 0.1% 12.2% (Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Alden Bentley)