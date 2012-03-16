US gold down 1 pct on India import duty, copper edges up

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. gold futures fell 1 percent on Friday after top consumer India said it would double bullion import duties, while copper edged up on better global economic sentiment. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. gold futures were on track for the largest weekly decline in three months, after top consumer India said it would double import duties on bullion. * Upbeat U.S. data this week also fed optimism over the global economy, boosting risk appetite and weighing on gold's safe-haven appeal. * U.S. copper futures rose slightly on an improved outlook in the United States, the world's biggest economy, though gains were held back by concerns about demand in top copper consumer China, where stocks continue to rise. * Copper stocks at warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose for a third consecutive week to 227,276 tonnes by March 15, the highest level since July 2002, data showed. CU-STX-SGH ECONOMY * U.S. February consumer prices at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) are seen up 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent minus food and energy. * U.S. February industrial production at 0915 EDT (1315 GMT) is seen up 0.4 percent and capacity utilization at 78.8 percent. * The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan March consumer sentiment index at 0955 EST is seen at 76.0, vs February' 75.3. MARKETS * European stocks hit their highest level since July, while crude oil rebounded as robust economic data from both sides of the Atlantic attracted investors to risky assets. * Crude recovered amid renewed focus on restricted Iranian exports and outages elsewhere, after a sharp selloff Thursday on news of U.S./UK talks on releasing oil reserves. Prices at 8:08 a.m. EDT (1208 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1643.60 -16.10 -1.0% 4.9% US silver 32.225 -0.501 -1.5% 15.4% US platinum 1668.00 -15.90 -0.9% 19.2% US palladium 701.40 -8.50 -1.2% 6.9% US copper 390.80 1.05 0.3% 13.7% (Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Alden Bentley)