FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US gold, copper march higher to counter early weakness
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 26, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 6 years ago

US gold, copper march higher to counter early weakness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. gold and copper futures
climbed Monday as participants monitored the performance of the
dollar while cautiously looking at the slowing economy in major
metals consumer China. 	
    	
     FUNDAMENTALS 	
    * Gold held near $1,660 an ounce, taking a breather after
recording its first weekly rise with the focus on the
performance of the dollar and other commodity markets. 	
    * Copper rose Monday as investors traded cautiously ahead of
key data this week, weighing up signs of improved demand in the
world's largest economy in the U.S. against lackluster demand in
top consumer China. 	
    * A major quake hit central Chile but there was no serious
damage and big mines in the world's top copper producer were
operating normally. 	
    * Money managers in gold futures and options cut their
bullish bets for a third straight week to the weakest level in
two months. 	
	
    ECONOMY	
    * No major U.S. economic data due.	
	
    MARKETS 	
    * European shares rose on the coattails of an unexpected
rise in a German sentiment index. Spanish stocks weakened after
an election result that could hamper the ruling party's
austerity plans.  	
    * Crude oil declined on renewed worries over the financial
stability of the euro zone, though concerns over supplies from
the Middle East limited losses. 	
    	
 Prices at 8:16 a.m. EDT (1216 GMT)                        
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1674.80    12.40   0.8%    6.9%
 US silver                   32.545    0.273   0.9%   16.6%
 US platinum                1640.20    12.30   0.8%   17.2%
 US palladium                674.15    14.25   2.2%    2.7%
 US copper                   385.85     5.00   1.3%   12.3%
     	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.