US gold holds near 2-wk top, copper under mild pressure

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. gold futures steadied near two-week highs on Tuesday, while copper futures eased back from the prior day's 2-percent surge driven by expectations that U.S. monetary policy will remain ultra loose. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold held close to a two-week high near $1,700 an ounce after posting its biggest one-day gain since late January, as expectations U.S. interest rates will stay low for longer drove investment demand. * Copper dipped Tuesday but remained firmly underpinned by a weak dollar and strength in world equities after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled that the U.S. ultra-loose monetary policy will continue * JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corp, the parent of Japan's top copper smelter, said on Tuesday the appetite for copper in China remains weak, weighed down by swollen inventories and tight monetary policy, with destocking likely to continue until after May. * China holds more than 1 million tonnes of commercial stocks of refined copper cathode currently, a level last seen in 2009, due to high imports and weak domestic demand, which may slow arrivals in the second quarter, analysts said on Tuesday. * LME copper warehouse stocks up 3,575 tonnes at 257,575 tonnes -- around 5 days of global consumption. MCU-STOCKS ECONOMY * The March Conference Board U.S. consumer confidence index at 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) is seen at 70.3, down from Feb's 70.8. MARKETS * World stocks rose to their highest this year after the Federal Reserve signaled it would continue with easy monetary policy, while the euro was flat amid expectations the euro zone will agree a bigger crisis firewall. * Brent crude was soft and U.S. oil was supported by concerns about sanctions on Iran, while expectations for a U.S. crude stock build dampened sentiment. Prices at 8:46 a.m. EDT (1246 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1687.50 1.90 0.1% 7.7% US silver 32.875 0.125 0.4% 17.8% US platinum 1661.90 15.20 0.9% 18.7% US palladium 667.00 -1.75 -0.3% 1.7% US copper 387.15 -1.60 -0.4% 12.7% (Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by Alden Bentley)