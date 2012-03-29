US gold and copper slide as dollar steadier

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. gold futures slipped Thursday as the dollar recovered and copper eased more following its weaker performance in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold prices slipped under $1,680 an ounce, extending a fall from 2-week highs into a third session as the dollar recovered from near a one-month low and crude oil values turned lower. * Copper was off following a 2 percent fall in the previous session although doubts over demand in China and the pace of economic recovery in the U.S. made investors cautious. * China's Minmetals Resources plans to use its C$1.3 billion Anvil Mining acquisition as a platform to buy more copper assets in central and southern Africa. * South Korea's Hyundai Steel expects the steel market to recover in the second half of this year led by a pickup in automobiles and construction despite high oil prices, weak Chinese demand and euro zone debt issues. ECONOMY * Germany's March unemployment rate fell to 6.7 percent from 6.8 percent in February. * The March euro zone economic sentiment index fell 0.1 to 94.4, compared with the expected 94.6. * Final fourth quarter U.S. GDP at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) is seen unchanged from the second estimate at 3.0 percent. * U.S. initial jobless claims at 0830 EDT are expected at 350,000, up from last week's 348,000. MARKETS * Global stocks dipped after disappointing U.S. data tempered the outlook for the world's biggest economy while the price of oil stabilized following some sharp losses. * The euro fell against the dollar as concerns about contagion from the euro zone debt crisis overshadowed a solid Italian bond auction. Prices at 7:17 a.m. EDT (1117 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1655.60 -2.30 -0.1% 5.7% US silver 31.825 -0.006 0.0% 14.0% US platinum 1635.40 0.20 0.0% 16.8% US palladium 647.50 0.15 0.0% -1.3% US copper 377.05 -2.20 -0.6% 9.7% (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)