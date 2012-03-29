FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US gold and copper slide as dollar steadier
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 29, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 6 years ago

US gold and copper slide as dollar steadier

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. gold futures slipped
Thursday as the dollar recovered and copper eased more following
its weaker performance in the previous session.	
        	
     FUNDAMENTALS	
     * Gold prices slipped under $1,680 an ounce, extending a
fall from 2-week highs into a third session as the dollar
recovered from near a one-month low and crude oil values turned
lower. 	
    * Copper was off following a 2 percent fall in the previous
session although doubts over demand in China and the pace of
economic recovery in the U.S. made investors cautious. 	
    * China's Minmetals Resources plans to use its C$1.3 billion
Anvil Mining acquisition as a platform to buy more copper assets
in central and southern Africa. 	
    * South Korea's Hyundai Steel expects the steel market to
recover in the second half of this year led by a pickup in
automobiles and construction despite high oil prices, weak
Chinese demand and euro zone debt issues. 	
	
    ECONOMY	
    * Germany's March unemployment rate fell to 6.7 percent from
6.8 percent in February.	
    * The March euro zone economic sentiment index fell 0.1 to
94.4, compared with the expected 94.6.	
    * Final fourth quarter U.S. GDP at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) is
seen unchanged from the second estimate at 3.0 percent.	
    * U.S. initial jobless claims at 0830 EDT are expected at
350,000, up from last week's 348,000.	
         	
    MARKETS 	
    * Global stocks dipped after disappointing U.S. data
tempered the outlook for the world's biggest economy while the
price of oil stabilized following some sharp losses. 	
    * The euro fell against the dollar as concerns about
contagion from the euro zone debt crisis overshadowed a solid
Italian bond auction. 	
    	
 Prices at 7:17 a.m. EDT (1117 GMT)                         
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1655.60    -2.30  -0.1%    5.7%
 US silver                   31.825   -0.006   0.0%   14.0%
 US platinum                1635.40     0.20   0.0%   16.8%
 US palladium                647.50     0.15   0.0%   -1.3%
 US copper                   377.05    -2.20  -0.6%    9.7%
    	
         	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.