FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US gold surges, copper firm off weak dollar
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 30, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 6 years ago

US gold surges, copper firm off weak dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. gold futures jumped
Friday following the fall in the dollar to a one month low while
U.S. copper was slightly higher with gains in Europe as markets
wind up the first quarter of 2012.	
        	
     FUNDAMENTALS	
     * Gold prices edged higher Friday, helped by a drop in the
U.S. dollar to one-month lows but they remained in a narrow
range ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers later in
the day to discuss the bloc's bailout fund. 	
    * Copper firmed slightly Friday and was on track for an 11
percent gain the first quarter of 2012, supported by a weaker
dollar and falling inventories in Asia although fears lingered
of weak demand in top consumer China. 	
    * Chile sees copper prices rising slightly in the second
half of 2012 due to demand from China and supplies stayed tight,
with mines working at full capacity and a lack of new projects.
 	
    * CME Group, NYSE Euronext, InterContinental Exchange, and
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Exchange are on a shortlist of
bidders for the London Metal Exchange, sources close to the
matter said. 	
	
    ECONOMY	
    * The Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index rose to
51.1 in March from 50.5 in February.	
    * U.S. February personal income at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) is
seen up 0.4 percent and consumption is forecast up 0.6 percent.	
    * The final Thomson Reuters/U. Michigan March sentiment
index at 0955 EDT is seen at 74.7, vs early March's 74.3.  	
         	
    MARKETS 	
    * Stocks rose and the dollar fell on the last trading day
the quarter on optimism ministers will agree later Friday to
almost double the euro zone's crisis-fighting funds. 	
    *  Oil steadied after three losing sessions, supported by a
weaker dollar and expectations of tight gasoline supplies in the
United States.   	
	
 Prices at 7:22 a.m. EDT (1122 GMT)                         
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1665.20    13.00   0.8%    6.3%
 US silver                   32.510    0.518   1.6%   16.5%
 US platinum                1644.00    21.30   1.3%   17.5%
 US palladium                653.45     8.90   1.4%   -0.4%
 US copper                   382.95     3.30   0.9%   11.5%
    	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.